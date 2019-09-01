Body of woman in freezer, husband, mother-in-law held

A 29-year old man, along with his mother, was arrested Saturday for allegedly killing his wife at EWS Colony in Dhanas. The accused, identified as Ram Karan, and his mother Sheela Devi (55,) were charged with dowry death. The duo allegedly hanged her with a duppata tying it to a ceiling hook.

Police said the woman, 25-year-old Mamta Devi, was killed on Wednesday and the accused had kept her body in a freezer for two days waiting for her maternal uncle to come after informing him that she died of stomach ache.

Ram Karan, a labourer, had married Mamta Devi around one-and-a-half years back. Since then, Mamta had occasionally complained of harassment by her husband and mother-in-law over dowry.

A police officer said, “Mamta was complaining of fever and acute stomach pain for the last one week. On August 28, Mamta was ill and almost fell unconscious. Ram Karan along with her mother Sheela Devi hatched a conspiracy to kill her. They wrapped a duppata around her neck and hanged it to the ceiling hook. The accused later informed that Mamta died due to stomach pain. They did not take her to any nearby hospital. Ram Karan informed the maternal uncle of victim Mamta about her death. The maternal uncle, who was aware about the dowry demand and the torture she faced, became suspicious and came to Ram Karan’s house and found strangulation marks on her neck.”

Sources said, “The body was kept in a freezer. Ram Karan brought the freezer on rent from a shop in Sector 34. After observing the strangulation marks, the maternal uncle called the parents and brother of Mamta.”

Later, the victim’s brother, Harikesh Yadav, who is in Bengaluru, lodged a complaint against the accused and an FIR was registered against them under Section 304B of the IPC.

Police said that the postmortem confirmed the strangulation marks on her neck. A case was registered at PS Sarangpur.