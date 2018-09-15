Hunting for ‘Army man’ suspect, Haryana police team heads for Rajasthan

All three accused are from a village in Rewari district. (File) All three accused are from a village in Rewari district. (File)

A TEAM of Haryana police has gone to Kota in Rajasthan in search of one of the accused in the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Rewari student two days ago. Police claimed that one of the accused, identified only as Pankaj, is an Army man posted in Kota. The rape took place within the jurisdiction of Rewari’s neighbouring Mahendergarh district.

All three accused are from a village in Rewari district. The police identified two other accused as Manish and Nishu. DSP, Kanina (Mahendergarh), Vinod Kumar, said Manish was a college student while Nishu was a local wrestler. Both are in their 20s. All three accused are absconding. “Pankaj had come to his village on leave from the Army. We have sent a team to Kota as there is a possibility that he may have gone there,” said the DSP.

The victim told the police that Pankaj and Manish had offered her a glass of water near a bus stand Wednesday when she was going to attend a coaching class. According to her, she lost consciousness after drinking the water. “Two accused, in a car, took me to a well, where Nishu was present. They gave me another sedated drink and gangraped me after I fell unconscious,” the victim said in her statement to the police, whom the family had initially approached. Later, the case was transferred to Narnaul police.

On Friday, the victim was taken to a government hospital to keep her under supervision of doctors as a precautionary measure. The police claimed that Pankaj and the girl knew each other for the past few months. The girl is likely to record her statement before a magistrate on Saturday, under Section 164 of the CrPC. The police have seized a car from Pankaj’s residence.

DGP B S Sandhu said, “There will be clarity in the case only after arrest of the accused,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the police and administration have been “negligent” in handling the case. “If the state government is not capable in arresting the accused in the next 24 hours, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should give his resignation on moral grounds,” said Surjewala. Haryana State Women Commission chairperson Pratibha Suman on Friday met the victim and her family members.

