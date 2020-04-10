Hundreds throng traffic lines-29 to pay fine, collect vehicles by defying social distancing

A visit to traffic police lines- 29 shows people were standing in close proximity due to the heavy rush.(Representaional Photo) A visit to traffic police lines- 29 shows people were standing in close proximity due to the heavy rush.(Representaional Photo)

HUNDREDS OF people are lining up at traffic police lines, Sector 29 these days to dispose of their traffic violation challans, defying the concept of social distancing. At least 2,469 vehicles have been impounded since curfew was imposed on March 23, including over 300 vehicles which were challaned and impounded Wednesday.

The traffic police decided on Thursday that violators will be allowed to take away their seized vehicles and deposit the challan fee, four days after it being seized. Till now, they were being asked to pay the fine a day after being challaned.

A visit to traffic police lines- 29 shows people were standing in close proximity due to the heavy rush. The grounds of traffic police lines- 29, Children traffic park, Sector 23, and Community Centre, Sector 26 were full with the impounded vehicles and people could be seen struggling to identify the keys of impounded vehicles.“The concept of social distancing is very much being followed at place at traffic police lines-29.

Today, the area was overcrowded because we had challaned over 300 vehicles yesterday. After receiving information about people being present in large numbers, I personally visited the traffic lines and streamlined the crowd to ensure that social distancing norms are followed. We have marked circles for each person,” said SSP Shashank Anand. Pawan Kumar of Sector 28 said, “Indeed, I had no permission to drive during the curfew so I got challaned. But police officers cannot ignore the concept of social distancing. Hundreds of people are standing in close contact. We should be allowed to pay challan money at other places too.”

