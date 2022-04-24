Hundreds swarm Vij’s Janata Darbar venue to demand jobs

Hundreds of people who lost their jobs during Covid-19 gathered at the general bus stand, Ambala Cantonment, on Saturday, to stage a protest and demand that the Haryana government provides them with suitable employment.

On Saturday, the protesters marched through bazaars and reached the PWD Rest House, where Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was holding a Janata Darbar. They then tried to gain access to Vij’s Janata Darbar, prompting the security present at the spot to intervene and stop them.

The police personnel then asked the protesters to send a delegation only to meet the minister, post which a group of around 10 people went to meet Vij and hand over a memorandum.

The protesters, most of them former employees of testing labs, requested Vij that they should be taken back in the service as they had served the people at teh risk of their lives during the Covid period. The Home Minister assured them of taking a sympathetic view help in every way possible.

Later, scores of youths, who had appeared in police recruitment interviews, also reached Ambala to meet the Home Minister Anil Vij, to seek his help in the recruitment. Many of them, who had qualified in the tests, were not offered the jobs after a order from the High Court.