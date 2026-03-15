Hundreds of posts vacant at PGIMER, data sent to Health Ministry reveals

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A significant number of faculty and non-faculty posts remain vacant at PGIMER, Chandigarh, according to official data shared by the institute with the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in response to a question in Parliament.
The information was sent by the PGI’s Establishment Branch (Miscellaneous Administration Section), detailing the status of sanctioned, filled and vacant posts for 2025. The data was furnished in connection with an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha regarding vacant posts in institutes of medical sciences. The institute also informed the ministry that detailed information for the preceding 10 years would be provided separately in due course.
According to the data, several faculty positions at the institute are yet to be filled. The figures indicate that 51 posts reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 35 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 88 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 70 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are currently vacant. In addition, backlog vacancies include 15 posts in the SC category, 14 in the ST and 44 in the OBC. The situation is similar in the non-faculty category, where many posts remain unfilled despite being sanctioned. The data shows that 200 posts in the SC category, 225 in ST, 209 in OBC and 133 in EWS are vacant. A further 1,057 vacancies fall under the ‘others’ category.
Backlog vacancies among non-faculty posts also remain pending. The figures indicate 40 backlog posts in the SC category, 127 in ST, 32 in OBC, two in EWS and 16 in other categories. These are positions that could not be filled in previous recruitment cycles. PGI is one of the largest tertiary care and teaching hospitals in North India and caters to thousands of patients every day from several states. Experts say that filling the vacant posts is essential to ensure the smooth functioning of clinical services, teaching programmes and research activities at the institute.
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