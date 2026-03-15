Hundreds of posts vacant at PGIMER, data sent to Health Ministry reveals

A significant number of faculty and non-faculty posts remain vacant at PGIMER, Chandigarh, according to official data shared by the institute with the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in response to a question in Parliament.

The information was sent by the PGI’s Establishment Branch (Miscellaneous Administration Section), detailing the status of sanctioned, filled and vacant posts for 2025. The data was furnished in connection with an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha regarding vacant posts in institutes of medical sciences. The institute also informed the ministry that detailed information for the preceding 10 years would be provided separately in due course.