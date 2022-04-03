Hundreds of artisans showcase their talents at 39th edition of Hunar Haat

Written by Sushant Nepta

Hundreds of artisans and craftsmen from different regions of the country find a platform to present and market their handicrafts at Hunar Haat. The 39th edition of the handicrafts fair is happening in Chandigarh.

Rakesh Maurya from Bhopal is happy to see the crowd his stall has been attracting from day one of the festival. The 37-year-old is carrying forward his family legacy of pottery.

He is skilled at making plates, glasses, cups and even pressures cookers from clay.

“It is heartening to see so many people preferring products made of natural material. Food tastes better in pottery ware and it is healthier too,” said Maurya. “We are innovating all the time. Before, a cup made from clay was a use-and-throw affair. But we have improved its quality so that it can be reused,” he said before turning to explain the workings of the pressure cooker to a curious customer.

“I am a Benarasi and I have brought along traditional Benarasi silk sarees. I am a craftsperson myself,” Dharam Raj Pal, who has come to Chandigarh all the way from Varanasi with three companions, told The Indian Express.

“Hunar Haat has given me an opportunity to learn what sells fast in the market and what are the tastes of people these days. It provides us with a platform to sell our handicrafts and learn so much more,” he said.

Beside the saree stall is one filled with more than a hundred different kinds of wooden toys. What makes them special is the use of non-toxic colours, making them completely safe for toddlers. These were crafted by Jahangir, who came here from Pudducherry.

“Events like these go a long way in helping craftspeople. Now my toys are getting a wider market. Both retailers and wholesalers now get in touch with us directly to buy our products,” Jahangir told The Indian Express.

Samanta Biswakarma sat at his stall with beautiful grass mats, table mats, etc. He is from Midnapore in West Bengal. “I have something for everyone, with products ranging from five hundred rupees to twelve thousand rupees,” Samanta told The Indian Express. An artisan himself who wove mats for many years, Samanta is now selling the work of 12 craftspeople who work for him back home in his village. “I am earning well now and I am happy I am able to provide employment to so many others in my village,” he said.

Not too far away, Savita Gupta of Lucknow displayed her canvas paintings. “My paintings are priced anywhere between a thousand rupees to fifteen thousand rupees,” she said.

If you are unable to visit Hunar Haat physically, you can do so virtually. You can access the crafts of the artisans and buy them at https://hunarhaat.org/.