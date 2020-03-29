Hundreds leave, Chandigarh Admin in denial

The people, continue to move in hope of catching a bus from the UP border, which has been arranged by the UP government. (Express Photo/Representational) The people, continue to move in hope of catching a bus from the UP border, which has been arranged by the UP government. (Express Photo/Representational)

Resembling an exodus, hundreds of people from different states, especially UP and Bihar, have started marching on foot towards their native villages from Chandigarh these days. Most of these people are unskilled labourers working in small scale industries, construction labourers. A small fraction of this group are also people who had come to the city for some personal work and were suddenly stuck due to the curfew imposed in Chandigarh from March 23. The Chandigarh administration, however, is yet to take notice of the exodus.

Kasim Khan, 24, a worker at an air conditioner plant at Industrial Area, Phase 2 said, “I was attached with a small industry and was staying at a rented accommodation in Sector 47 for the last three months. The rent for the room was Rs 3,500 a month, and I shared it with my co-worker, Feroz Khan. I was earning Rs 8,000 every month, but our factory has been shut since March 22. We tried to work on March 23, but police officers closed our factory as the curfew was imposed. I have now decided to go back to my native village in Saharanpur district in UP. No one has asked me to leave, but I have no money now to spend on food and have hence decided to go back. Since no transportation is available, I will have to walk back, and will reach in the next two-three days.” Saharanpur district lies 285 km from the city.

Kasim Khan and Feroz Khan had come to Chandigarh to work in the air-conditioner plant anticipating a spike in demand of ACs with the coming summer season.

Rasik Bihari, 36, a construction labourer from Patna, maintains, “My parents, wife and three children are in Patna. I was working under a construction contractor in Sector 67 but the construction was stopped last week. The contractor give me my all labour money. There is no point to stay here. Sab Kuch band rahega kai maheene tak (everything will remain shut for countless months).”

When asked about how he plans to travel to Patna, he said, “So many trucks are moving. Someone will give me lift. I am sure I will get something from Ambala.”

Ishant, 21, and Raza, 22, both from Muzzafarnagar had come to PGIMER in Chandigarh from UP on March 21, to fetch some medicines, but are now trapped in the city due to the curfew. “Since March 23 we are staying at the house of our common friend at Naya Gaon. But now we have decided to leave from here. I have money to pay the rent but there is no conveyance. I hope, we will get some conveyance from Ambala,” said Ishant.

Meanwhile, Principal Home Secretary, UT, Arun Gupta, said, “Till now, there is no migration of people from Chandigarh. We are urging people to not move and to instead stay at their places. We will definitely prevent people from moving from Chandigarh.”

The people, however, continue to move in hope of catching a bus from the UP border, which has been arranged by the UP government.

