Human trafficking case: One accused was himself kidnapped, later joined gang

One of the accused in the recent human trafficking case was himself kidnapped by the other accused but he joined hands with his kidnappers and became an active member of the gang, police said on Monday.

Sunny, who is an accused in the case, was kidnapped by the kingpin of the gang, Sanjay, around two years ago but Sunny then started helping the gang in kidnapping others who wanted to go abroad. Sunny’s wife, Veena, was arrested by the police on January 25. The sources in the police told The Indian Express that Sanjay lives in Singapore. The sources also said that they are yet to identify the local address of Sanjay but their teams have been working on this. Sunny is a school dropout and belongs to a poor family in Mukerian town in Hoshiarpur district.

Police had rescued 25 youngsters who were kidnapped by the gang in Indonesia. The gang had extorted hefty amounts from families of the victims. Sources also said that some women had also contacted the police and told them they were also kidnapped by the gang and were released only after their families had paid the ransom.

Mohali police on January 25 busted the human trafficking network and arrested five people identified as Baldish Kaur, Gurjeet Singh, Sahil, Som Raj and Veena.