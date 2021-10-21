Huge cache of arms, 1 kg heroin recovered near Indo-Pak border

A huge cache of weapons along with 1 kg heroin was recovered near Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran district Wednesday during a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the BSF.

The operation took place in the area of border outpost Mianwali Hithaar in Khemkarn sector, Punjab’s officiating DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said.

In a written statement, the DGP said that “during the combing operation, the teams have recovered 22 pistols ( most of them .30 bore Star mark) along with 44 magazines and 100 live rounds besides a packet of heroin (weighing 934 grams) packed in a black colour kit bag concealed in a paddy field”.

Sahota said that the police had received secret information that some Pakistan border operatives had concealed a huge consignment of arms and heroin, following which Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, was sent to the spot and a search operation was planned with the BSF authorities.

He added, “During the preliminary investigations, it has come to light that as ‘conceal and clear’ has been the most practised modus operandi of Pakistani smugglers, this consignment was placed by them in Indian territory across the fence and it was supposed to be retrieved by their Indian associates.”

The DGP said that a case under Sections 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 21, 28, 29 of the NDPS Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 14-Finance Act was registered at Police Station SSOC

Amritsar.

“Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the Pakistani smugglers as well as their Indian links who were to pick this consignment,” the DGP added.

This is not the first time when anti-national elements have tried to push such consignments through various channels across the border. In the past too, the Counter Intelligence wing had recovered from different accused a huge cache of illegal weapons meant to disturb the peace and harmony of the state.

In June this year, a consignment of foreign-made 48 pistols was recovered in Batala.