HSWC recruitments controversy: Khemka seeks Verma’s transfer out of HSWC, apprehends tampering of records

In the cross-FIRs registered against two Haryana cadre-IAS officers, 1991-batch Ashok Khemka and 2004-batch Sanjeev Verma, on each other’s complaints, Khemka has now sought Verma’s transfer out of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, HSWC.

It is learnt that Khemka has written to the Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, seeking Verma’s transfer apprehending that Verma will tamper the official records since he was the Managing Director of HSWC and in custody of all the relevant documents related to the two-recruitments in question that were done 12 years ago, during Khemka’s tenure in HSWC.

Sources disclosed that Khemka has mentioned that, since Verma is both the complaint (in FIR No. 170 of 2022) registered against Khemka; and an accused (in FIR No. 171 of 2022) registered against him on Khemka’s complaint, Verma’s continuation on the post of MD in HSWC was “not at all tenable”.

Khemka has also raised apprehensions that Verma being Managing Director, HSWC will also threaten the staff to conceal truth and fabricate false evidence against Khemka.

Khemka has also asked the Chief Secretary to provide him all those relevant records of HSWC that led Sanjeev Verma to lodge a police complaint against him in the recruitment that was done by Khemka while he was posted as MD, HSWC in 2010.

Earlier, before registration of the FIR against him, Khemka had also requested Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Sumita Mishra to take all the relevant records pertaining to the two recruitments in question, in her custody to prevent any tampering or damage.

Khemka has also reiterated that Verma lodged a police complaint against him that was converted into FIR No. 170 of 2022 without government’s permission.

However, Verma had been maintaining that he only performed his official duty and whatever came to his notice, he took the action accordingly as per law. “Whatever is the truth, it is for the investigating agency to unearth now. The entire thing is in front of the government”, Verma had told The Indian Express.

The ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in recruitment of two officials in HSWC in 2010, took a fresh turn Tuesday when home minister Anil Vij accompanied Khemka to Panchkula DCP Mohit Handa’s office and directed officers to register FIR on complaint lodged by Khemka against Sanjeev Verma and others.

Besides home and health, Vij also holds the portfolio of Science and Technology, the department in which Khemka is Additional Chief Secretary.

On Vij’s directions, Panchkula police registered FIR against Verma, a local resident Ravinder Kumar (whose complained Verma had made basis to seek FIR against Khemka) and others on charges of criminal conspiracy and fabrication of official documents. However, the police also took action on the August 20th reference sent to them by Verma and lodged another FIR against Khemka and three retired employees of HSWC under Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

The issue pertains to recruitment of two manager Grade-I officials (a class-III post) in HSWC in 2010. Both the officials, Pradip Kumar and Surinder Singh were dismissed from service by Verma on April 20, the same day when he sought FIR against Khemka and three retired officials of HSWC.

Sources told The Indian Express that the government was examining Khemka’s apprehensions and would take the call after discussing the matter with the chief minister. Verma was yet to be transferred out of HSWC, till the filing of this report.