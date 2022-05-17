HSWC recruitment row: HC to hear Khemka plea to quash corruption FIR today

Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him in Panchkula on a reference sent by 2004-batch IAS officer Sanjeev Verrma. The matter will come up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan on Tuesday.

Khemka has sought quashing of the FIR registered against him under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code.

The Panchkula police had booked Khemka and three retired employees of Haryan State Warehouse Corporation on April 20 following a reference by HSWC MD Sanjeev Verma regarding alleged irregularities in recruitment of two officials in the warehousing corporation during former’s tenure as its MD over 12 years ago.