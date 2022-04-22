HSWC MD seeks FIR against Khemka, 3 retd employees over hiring ‘irregularities’

Haryana IAS Sanjeev Verma has sought an FIR against senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka and three retired employees of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) in a matter regarding recruitment of two officials in the corporation 12 years ago.

Verma, a 2004-batch officer recently posted as Managing Director, HSWC, has written to Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal seeking “strict disciplinary proceedings” against Khemka for allegedly “violating the norms prescribed for the recruitment in HSWC” at the time when Khemka was Managing Director, HSWC, from July 2008 to April 2010.

Verma was transferred as Managing Director, HSWC, on April 8 this year. He holds additional charge of Divisional Commissioner, Karnal – a constituency that CM Manohar Lal Khattar represents.

On April 11, a Panchkula resident Ravinder Kumar, who has been filing complaints against Khemka for the past several years, filed a legal notice on the matter to HSWC.

A committee was constituted and fact finding enquiry was ordered by Verma that was concluded on April 18.

The two officials of HSWC, Pradip Kumar and Surinder Singh, were also issued show-cause notices by the committee. Their replies were found “not satisfactory”, and their services were “terminated” on April 20. In his note written to Chief Secretary and to SHO, Sector 5 police station, Panchkula on April 20, Verma referred to the enquiry that was conducted by a committee of senior officers of HSWC, “on receipt of a legal notice from one Ravinder Kumar on April 11, 2022”.

“Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as amended in 2018, provides that there cannot be any enquiry, inquiry, investigation without prior approval of the appropriate authority. Thus, the police has decided to forward it to me to take appropriate decision. Once it reaches me, we shall examine and take a decision,” Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal told The Indian Express.

Verma, in his note to the Chief Secretary and to the police, wrote, “The corporation had advertised 10 posts of Manager Grade-I on 30/31/08/2009 for recruitment including five posts under General category and with the reservation of two posts of SC, one post for ESM-G (ex-serviceman), one post each for BC-A and BC-B category. 103 candidates applied for the posts in question. Interviews were held only of 13 candidates by the Executive Committee. Recruitment was made only on six posts of Manager Grade-I. It is submitted that the appointments made by the selection committee were not made as per the roster as only two candidates belonging to General Category, two from ESM-G category, one each from BC-A and BC-B were appointed.”

He added: “It is clear that the appointments were not made as per the roster. Furthermore, Pradip Kumar Gupta and Surinder Singh who were appointed in the corporation to the post of Manager Grade-I did not possess the requisite qualification and experience as per compendium of HSWC in case of direct recruitment,” Verma wrote.

On Khemka’s role in the matter, Verma wrote, “The committee has also specified that the then Managing Director Ashok Khemka, IAS, who was one of the members of the Executive Committee being MD, had conducted the interview along with other officer and prepared the merit list of the selected candidates and made appointments in an illegal and arbitrary way by ignoring the rules/regulations as well as the instructions issued by the state government dated July 15, 1985 regarding domicile stipulate that to avail benefit under a particular category of reservation (both the officials applied for ESM-G category), the domicile certificate should also be from the same state.”

Seeking action against Khemka, Verma added: “Sh. Ashok Khemka, IAS, the then MD, HSWC (remained posted from 11.07.2008 to 23.04.2010), Sh. Som Nath Rattan (retd.), the then Manager (P), Sh. SC Kansal, the then Assistant Manager (Admn) (retd.) and Sh. Naresh Kumar, the then dealing Assistant (retd.) have been held fully responsible in the report submitted by the committee dated 18.04.2022. In view of the above, strict disciplinary action may be taken against Ashok Khemka who gave undue benefit to the unqualified persons and cheated with eligible candidates by misuse of his powers as per the relevant provision of the rules/instructions. Regarding disciplinary action against other officers/ officials, necessary action shall be taken at the corporation level.”

He marked the same letter and findings of the HSWC officials’ committee’s report to the SHO, Sector 5 police station, Panchkula seeking registration of criminal case against Khemka, Som Nath Rattan, SC Kansal and Naresh Kumar.