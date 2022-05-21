‘HSVP on wheels’ for those who cannot come to govt office due to health issues

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched five exclusive services of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) aiming “to give a new impetus to the state government’s ease of living goal”.

HSVP on Wheels

Keeping pace with the growing age of technology, HSVP has launched its digital service. This service is for those allottees who cannot come to the office due to health-related reasons. With the launch of this facility, they can avail the biometric attendance service at their doorstep only for transfer permission. The allottee can choose a slot as per his convenience while sitting at their homes only. A vehicle equipped with the required equipment will be sent at the doorsteps of the allottees. This service is free for allottees having a smaller size plot of 4 marlas while others will have to pay a prescribed fee.