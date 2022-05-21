scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Must Read

‘HSVP on wheels’ for those who cannot come to govt office due to health issues

The Haryana CM said, "This service is for those allottees who cannot come to the office due to health-related reasons."

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 21, 2022 6:15:55 am
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched five exclusive services of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) aiming “to give a new impetus to the state government’s ease of living goal”.

HSVP on Wheels

More from Chandigarh

Keeping pace with the growing age of technology, HSVP has launched its digital service. This service is for those allottees who cannot come to the office due to health-related reasons. With the launch of this facility, they can avail the biometric attendance service at their doorstep only for transfer permission. The allottee can choose a slot as per his convenience while sitting at their homes only. A vehicle equipped with the required equipment will be sent at the doorsteps of the allottees. This service is free for allottees having a smaller size plot of 4 marlas while others will have to pay a prescribed fee.

Best of Express Premium

DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...Premium
DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...
As Indian economy grows, Centre and states must work togetherPremium
As Indian economy grows, Centre and states must work together
Governments must understand that resources are held in trust. They’re not...Premium
Governments must understand that resources are held in trust. They’re not...
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read today
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement