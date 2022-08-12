scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

HSVP launches last scheme for settlement of dues

The first settlement scheme by HSVP was introduced in 2018

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 12, 2022 8:32:31 pm
The latest scheme, an official spokesperson said, encompasses various facets for the convenience and comfort of the allottees through the online procedures on the HSVP website (Twitter/@HsvpHaryana)

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday announced the launch of the last and final settlement scheme for the year 2022. The scheme will start on August 17 and will continue upto September 30 for all eligible allottees to settle their enhancement and other dues with the HSVP.

The first settlement scheme by HSVP was introduced in 2018 “to safeguard the interests of the allottees by easing the process of recovery and settling their long pending disputes.”

The latest scheme, an official spokesperson said, encompasses various facets for the convenience and comfort of the allottees through the online procedures on the HSVP website (www.hsvphry.org.in). The scheme shall be applicable to the allottees of residential plots /group housing sites/ institutional and industrial plots. As many as 8,507 allottees may be benefitted from the scheme which shall be applicable in 140 sectors in different towns.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 08:32:31 pm

