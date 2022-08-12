HSVP launches last scheme for settlement of dues

August 12, 2022 8:32:31 pm
Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday announced the launch of the last and final settlement scheme for the year 2022. The scheme will start on August 17 and will continue upto September 30 for all eligible allottees to settle their enhancement and other dues with the HSVP.
The first settlement scheme by HSVP was introduced in 2018 “to safeguard the interests of the allottees by easing the process of recovery and settling their long pending disputes.”
The latest scheme, an official spokesperson said, encompasses various facets for the convenience and comfort of the allottees through the online procedures on the HSVP website (www.hsvphry.org.in). The scheme shall be applicable to the allottees of residential plots /group housing sites/ institutional and industrial plots. As many as 8,507 allottees may be benefitted from the scheme which shall be applicable in 140 sectors in different towns.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Latest News
Inaugural edition of Women’s IPL to be held in March 2023
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ or ‘Police, Dilemma and Reforms’ or ‘Resolution 1267’ for UPSC CSE
Your Daily Wrap: India’s inflation eases to five-month low, MEA calls for de-escalation of tensions in Taiwan; and more
Neighbour’s social media posts communally provocative, Salman Khan tells HC
Dravid given a break, set to sit out tour of Zimbabwe, Laxman to coach
Akshay Kumar reveals Rupali Ganguly tied him rakhi for five years, Anupamaa star promises to continue tradition. Watch video
These foods will help improve your haemoglobin count naturally
Watch video: Small plane crash-lands on California road
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy
Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, Kohli plays at No. 3, who to drop from middle order?
Bombay HC orders Rs 2-lakh damages for Nigerian wrongly jailed over forensic report ‘typo’
Singed by farm law protests, BJP-JJP govt fears flames of common village land row