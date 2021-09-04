HSIIDC nod to scheme for plot allottees to settle outstanding dues

Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has approved One Time Settlement Scheme(OTSS) for clearing outstanding dues towards plot cost, enhanced cost, maintenance charges and extension fees for the existing allottees of the corporation.

Anurag Aggarwal, MD, HSIIDC said, “This initiative would benefit nearly 300 industrialists. Keeping in view the interest of the existing allottees of industrial, residential, group housing, institutional and commercial housing plots who are desirous of clearing the entire default amount on account of plot cost, enhanced cost and maintenance charges in one go on or before 30.09.2021, the interest /penal interest on the outstanding amount chargeable from them as on 30.06.2021. Allottees shall be given 25 per cent waiver of overdue interest & 100 per cent waiver of penal interest. The decision of the corporation in all matters in relation to this scheme would be final and would be called in question at any stage by any allottee. Any amount paid in pursuance of the scheme not amounting to full payment finally determined to be payable under this scheme, will not be refunded but will be adjusted against the amount in default from the allottees.”

“It was also decided that the scheme would be applicable for the allottees of HSIIDC, Industrial Estates transferred from Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) & Industries Department(IDC), subject to modification that cut-off date for charging interest/delayed interest shall be 30.06.2021,” Aggarwal added.