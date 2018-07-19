HSIIDC gets 10 applications for Master Plan consultant to build a new city next to Gurugram, extends deadline till July 30

Gurugram skyline Gurugram skyline

Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has received 10 applications from across the globe for appointment of Consultant to prepare Master Plan for a New City adjoining Gurugram. The last date for receiving applications for selection of Consultant has now been extended till July 30.

HSIIDC had invited bids for appointment of Consultant to plan a new proposed city in 50,000 hectares of land next to Gurgaon. “So far, we have received around 10 proposals for appointment of Consultants. Eligible companies/candidates from across the globe have shown keen interest in the project. As per our criteria, we require the original copies certifying the applicants’ eligibility and financial capacity to deal with the project. Since, the proposals have come from companies based abroad, they wanted time to send us the original documents. Thus, the deadline has now been extended till July 30. There may be more applicants by that time,” one of the senior officers of HSIIDC told The Indian Express.

The officer, however, refused to divulge identities of the applicants citing confidentiality clause between HSIIDC and the applicants.

As per HSIIDC’s criteria, the applicant should have undertaken a minimum of five eligible assignments of “master planning for a new town with a minimum area of 5,000 hectares or detailed master planning or zonal planning of an industrial or economic zone/ industrial township/ existing township with a minimum area of 500 hectares. These five assignments should have been undertaken by the applicant in the last seven years”.

Also, the minimum income from professional fees (during last three years) of applicant should be at least Rs 25 crore per annum.

On July 30, the proposals shall be scrutinised and within 15 days, the Letter of Award (LoA) shall be issued to the applicant selected by HSIIDC for the project. Within 10 days from the issuance of LoA, the agreement will be signed between the HSIIDC and the selected applicant who shall be appointed as project’s Consultant.

