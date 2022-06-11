HSGMC politics: Nalvi launches campaign against Daduwal

Less than two years after supporting firebrand preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal for his election as president of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC ad hoc), former senior vice-president of the committee Didar Singh Nalvi has launched a campaign for his removal levelling several allegations against him.

After being involved in Punjab’s religious and political affairs for decades, Daduwal had entered into management of affairs of Haryana Sikhs by getting elected president of HSGMC in August 2020. Then Daduwal had defeated Jagbir Singh Khalsa by a margin of just two votes, securing 19 votes of the committee members. Outgoing HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda had backed Khalsa in the election. The elections were held as Jhinda had resigned from the post of president because of health reasons.

Nalvi, who had then backed Daduwal, has now blamed him for committing violations of the several rules. On May 31, he called a meeting of his supporters at Cheeka (Kaithal) to launch a campaign for removal of Daduwal. Before this in March, he even met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard. Nalvi claims that the 18-month-long tenure of Daduwal has ended on February 12 this year and he should be now removed from the post.

However, Daduwal claims that Nalvi is upset with him because he was not given any post in the new executive. He also claims that the executive led by him has a tenure of two years and six months, stating it is now a regular body, not an ad hoc panel. Daduwal, who is known for his anti-Badal family stance, blamed Nalvi for acting at the behest of Badals.