HSCPCR, Haryana Police to launch statewide ‘Hifazat’ campaign on child rights

Chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Jyoti Bainda, said that Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava will be chief guest on this occasion and will flag off ‘Hifazat Express’, a video van through which the campaign will be run across the state.

THE HARYANA State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in collaboration with Haryana Police, has announced to launch a statewide social awareness campaign called ‘Hifazat’ from Panchkula, starting Thursday.

Chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Jyoti Bainda, said that Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava will be chief guest on this occasion and will flag off ‘Hifazat Express’, a video van through which the campaign will be run across the state. Besides the ‘Hifazat’ theme song, he will also launch an official website for the campaign to engage with maximum number of people across the state.

Commissioner and Secretary, Women and Child Development Department Dr Rakesh Gupta will preside over the function. Additional Director General of Police, Crime Against Women, Haryana, Kala Ramchandran and other officers from both civil and police administration will also attend.

The campaign aims at creating awareness on the topic of child rights and prevent child sexual abuse. It will be launched from the PWD Rest House, Panchkula, at 10 am. Under this programme, awareness will be created to prevent child sexual abuse. Also, parents/guardians will be made aware of child rights.