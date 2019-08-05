H S Phoolka asks Punjab Speaker to accept his resignation, else he will go to SC

Senior Advocate H S Phoolka has written a letter to the Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Rana K P Singh, asking him to immediately accept his resignation as MLA else he will be forced to move the Supreme Court.

Phoolka told the Speaker that he had resigned as MLA from Dakha constituency in October 2018 and in the following months he had met the Speaker and given him the resignation in the format required. Yet no decision has been taken till date on his resignation.

“I had originally submitted my resignation in the month of October 2018, thereafter, I had personally appeared before you and had also submitted a oneline resignation from the Vidhan Sabha. After that I had resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party. You had called me for a hearing on March 23 and in that meeting also I had made it clear to you that I have resigned from the party and my resignation may be accepted and I had further told you that in case you feel my resignation is not in the format then tell me in what format it should be, I will sign that,” said Phoolka in his letter.

He said that inspite of all this, till today his resignation has not been accepted. “I request you to immediately accept my resignation so that bypoll of Dakha constituency could be held alongwith Phagwara and Jalalabad constituency. The resignation of MLA’s of Phagwara and Jalalabad have been accepted as they have been elected as Members of Parliament. But unfortunately, you have not accepted my resignation yet. Therefore, please accept my resignation immediately so that bypoll could be held together,” he added.

Phoolka further added that in case no decision is taken he will have to go to the apex court. “I earnestly request you that in the event you do not take any decision on my resignation, then I will be constrained to approach Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” he said.

Phoolka’s is not the only resignation that is pending with the Speaker. He is yet to take a call on the resignations of three more AAP MLAs, two of whom have joined Congress and a third has formed a party of his own. Three MLAs no longer with AAP, Nazar Singh Manshahia, Amarjit Singh Sandoa and Baldev Singh have even attended the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Assembly and sat in the AAP ranks despite not being associated with the party anymore.

Another AAP MLA, Sukhpal Khaira, too has resigned from the Assembly but has delayed the acceptance of his resignation by first not resigning in correct format and then not appearing before the Speaker on the date he was called. Baldev Singh, MLA from Jaitu, has resigned from party but not as MLA.

AAP and SAD have accused the Congress of deliberately stalling action on the resignations as it did not want so many bypolls to take place.