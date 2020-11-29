Haryana schools to remain shut till Dec 10, over 1.21 lakh samples tested in 24 hours

The schools opened in Haryana on November 2 for students of classes 9 till 12. (File)

On a day when Haryana’s Home-cum-Health Minister Anil Vij announced that both private and government schools in the state would remain shut till December 10, the state’s health department broke its all previous records and tested over 1.21 lakh samples in a single day.

Announcing this, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said, “It is a record Covid testing in a single day in Haryana at 1,21,227 to quickly isolate the Covid-19 positive patients and bring down the positivity rate. My compliments to the health and medical education and research departments of Haryana.”

Gurgaon conducted a maximum of 25,101 tests, followed by Faridabad (10,459), Rohtak (10,311), Ambala (5,200), Bhiwani (6,000), Charkhi Dadri (2,603), Fatehabad (3,500), Hisar (2,330), Jhajjar (9,500), Kurukshetra (3,200), Mahendragarh (3,007), Nuh (2,292), Palwal (2,503), Panchkula (2,961), Panipat (5,141) and Rewari (9,000).

Talking about closure of schools, Vij said, “The education department had sought revised safety guidelines. We told them to keep the schools shut for another 10 days.” The schools opened in Haryana on November 2 for students of classes 9 till 12. However, within first two weeks only, over 300 students were found Covid-19 positive, following which the schools were closed again till November 30.

30 deaths, 1967 new cases in last 24 hours

Haryana reported another 30 Covid-19 deaths and 1,967 new cases of infections in the last 24 hours. While five patients each died in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Bhiwani, two each in Rohtak, Rewari, Yamunanagar and Sirsa, one patient each died in Sonipat and Jhajjar.

Gurgaon reported maximum 668 new cases of infections, Faridabad 387, Sonipat 80, Hisar 134, Ambala 29, Karnal 67, Panipat 48, Rohtak 96, Rewari 72, Panchkula 96, Kurukshetra 33, Yamunanagar 10, Sirsa 56, Mahendragarh nine, Bhiwani 33, Jhajjar 55, Palwal 13, Fatehabad 20, Kaithal 30, Jind 19, Nuh 10 and Charkhi Dadri two.

With 2,421 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate reached 90.34 per cent. Covid positive rate was recorded at 6.77 per cent and fatality rate at 1.03 per cent.

According to the state’s Saturday evening Covid bulletin, there were 19,916 active patients, including 418 in a critical condition (364 on oxygen support, 54 on ventilator support).

Corona warriors to be first to get vaccine

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said that “the third stage of vaccine trial for COVID-19 is underway and the first to be administered the vaccine will be those corona warriors who have been fighting on the frontline”.

“Every person needs to be careful in order to protect themselves from getting infected. After being infected, people have to undergo treatment for which the state government has made adequate arrangements in the state. We all have the obligation to protect ourselves from this disease. Everyone should take care of themselves and also create awareness about this among their families and acquaintances,” Khattar added.

Haryana to provide free tablets to students

The Haryana government plans to give tablets free of cost to the children of government schools in view of the current situation. An official spokesperson said, “The decision to provide tablets to students studying in classes VIII to XII of government schools belonging to all categories, so that they can take advantage of digital education is under consideration of the Haryana government. Tablets will be distributed on the lines of the library scheme. These tablets shall be government property but issued to students, which they would return after passing class XII. The tablets will have different types of pre-loaded content.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.