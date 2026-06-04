Amritsar tourists booked for assaulting HRTC driver, conductor near Himachal’s Parwanoo

Viral videos show bus staff being kicked and punched after collision involving Punjab-registered car.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaJun 4, 2026 10:22 PM IST
hrtc, road rage, himachal pradesh,The driver and conductor, Amanjeet Singh, sustained blunt injuries in the incident, which occurred around 5 pm. (File photo)
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Two tourists from Amritsar were booked for allegedly assaulting the driver and conductor of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus near the Parwanoo barrier in Solan district on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Gajinder Singh and Chamkor Singh, both residents of Amritsar. Police said an FIR was registered on the statement of bus driver Girija Ram.

The driver and conductor, Amanjeet Singh, sustained blunt injuries in the incident, which occurred around 5 pm. According to police, the two men were travelling in a white Punjab-registered car when the HRTC bus driver applied brakes near a speed breaker close to the Parwanoo barrier. The car allegedly rammed into the rear of the bus.

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Sources said that when the bus driver and conductor stepped out of the vehicle, the occupants of the car allegedly began misbehaving with them and subsequently assaulted them with kicks and punches. Several bus passengers recorded the incident on their mobile phones and later shared the videos with the police.

The videos, which later went viral on social media, purportedly show the HRTC driver and conductor being kicked, punched and roughed up by two men who were also heard hurling abuses at them. A woman was also seen defending the assailants and expressing anger over the damage caused to their car.

A case has been registered at the Parwanoo police station. Police said the accused, along with their women relatives, were returning to Punjab from Shimla when the incident took place.

The HRTC bus was travelling from Solan to Ambala in Haryana. Further investigation is underway.

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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