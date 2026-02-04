HPV vaccination and regular screening can prevent cervical cancer: Expert

The majority of cervical cancers are caused by persistent infection by high-risk strains of human papilloma virus, and a precancer stage usually precedes the invasive cancer stage.

Written by: Parul
3 min readChandigarhFeb 4, 2026 10:26 AM IST
CancerHPV vaccination provides the primary prevention against this deadly disease, and timely vaccination gives lifelong protection.
Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer affecting Indian women, with nearly 1.3 lakh women diagnosed every year. Most women are diagnosed in advanced stages, leading to high death rates. Cervical cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus, and most cases are reported in the age group of 35-60 years, explains Dr Shweta Tahlan, senior consultant, Gynae Onco-Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The majority of cervical cancers are caused by persistent infection by high-risk strains of human papilloma virus, and a precancer stage usually precedes the invasive cancer stage.

HPV vaccination provides the primary prevention against this deadly disease, and timely vaccination gives lifelong protection. The recommended age to get vaccinated is between 9 and 26 years, although it can also be given to women up to 45 years old. The HPV vaccine is safe, effective, widely available and affordable, recommended by all medical organisations.

“Screening tests provide secondary prevention, and it is done by testing cervical smears for abnormal cells (Pap smear & LBC) and presence of HPV (HPV testing). The test is painless and is done in the OPD itself. This helps us detect and cure women in the precancer stage itself (before cancer is formed). Screening test is recommended for all women over the age of 25 years,” says Dr Tahlan.

Symptoms of cervical cancer are postcoital vaginal bleeding, persistent vaginal discharge which can be foul-smelling or blood-stained, postmenopausal vaginal bleeding, continuous or intermenstrual bleeding, lower abdomen pain or discomfort, urinary troubles and severe backache. Women in early stages are treated effectively by radical surgery and women diagnosed in advanced stages are treated with radiotherapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. “Timely treatment from expert oncologists can provide good survival and excellent quality of life,” adds Dr Tahlan.

3-month HPV vaccination campaign by Health Depent to cover eligible girls

The Government of India is shortly going to introduce the HPV vaccine under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) for adolescent girls aged 14 years. The vaccine will be administered to girls who have completed their 14th birthday but have not yet attained 15 years of age. The HPV vaccine to be administered to eligible beneficiaries is Gardasil-4, which protects against four major variants of Human Papilloma Virus responsible for most cervical cancer cases in women.

In Chandigarh, a three-month special vaccination campaign will be conducted to cover all eligible girls. The department has appealed to all parents and guardians to extend their full cooperation and ensure that eligible girls receive the HPV vaccine at designated government health facilities once the campaign is launched in Chandigarh.

