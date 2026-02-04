HPV vaccination and regular screening can prevent cervical cancer: Expert

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer affecting Indian women, with nearly 1.3 lakh women diagnosed every year. Most women are diagnosed in advanced stages, leading to high death rates. Cervical cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus, and most cases are reported in the age group of 35-60 years, explains Dr Shweta Tahlan, senior consultant, Gynae Onco-Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The majority of cervical cancers are caused by persistent infection by high-risk strains of human papilloma virus, and a precancer stage usually precedes the invasive cancer stage.

HPV vaccination provides the primary prevention against this deadly disease, and timely vaccination gives lifelong protection. The recommended age to get vaccinated is between 9 and 26 years, although it can also be given to women up to 45 years old. The HPV vaccine is safe, effective, widely available and affordable, recommended by all medical organisations.