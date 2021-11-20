HPSC scam: Rs 40L charged from aspirants

As per the FIR registered in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment scam, a dental HPSC aspirant paid anything between between 35-40 lakhs. The aspirant should not have been related to any MP/MLA/HPSC members, says one of the conditions that were levied as per the FIR. A deputy secretary of the of the HPSC – a 2016-batch HCS officer, Anil Nagar, and two others – were arrested by the state vigilance bureau, Thursday night, for allegedly manipulating marks of candidates who appeared in a recruitment examination for dental surgeons. As per advocate Vishal Garg Narwana, appearing on behalf of Nagar, he was presented in court Thursday night, and was remanded to four days is custody. The FIR, filed on November 17 at the state vigilance police station of SVB Panchkula, accessed by The Indian Express, also identified two persons Jasbir Singh, owner of software company – Safedot Esolution Pvt Ltd, Sector-11, Panchkula and Naveen, from Bhiwani.

As per the complaint, three friends had been attempting to collect evidence which may prove the accused guilty. The complainant alleged that Jasbir, who was a member of Congress in 2012-13, had been working for the HPSC online admission portal. The complainants have not been identified in the FIR. “This year, when the current HPSC chairman recognised him as a fraudster, his agency was not given the work. But he somehow managed to get his job back at the HPSC. He has several agencies which are used for admissions, scanning and paper checking. I suspect, in the last 7-8 years, he has used this for a lot of fraud HPSC admissions,” the FIR reads.

“We have found the proof now. These people have been involved in high level corruption involving several crores,” they said. “They have several agencies which were incharge of checking the papers. These people would instruct aspirants paying them to only attempt 30-40 questions and leave all others unanswered. They would then fill the OMR sheets with correct answers and the aspirants would clear the exam on merit,” the FIR said.

The admission into dental surgeon examination held on September 26 was sold at Rs 35-40 lakhs per aspirant. The complainants, in an attempt to find proof, found and convinced two persons to participate in their plan.