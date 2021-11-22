HPSC recruitment scam: VB team brings accused to HPSC office, oppn demands white paper on recruitment scams

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau Monday brought Haryana Public Service Commission’s former deputy secretary HCS officer Anil Nagar to HPSC’s Panchkula Sector 4 office to scrutinise the official records pertaining to dental surgeon’s recruitment in which Nagar is alleged to have demanded and accepted illegal gratification worth crores of rupees.

The bureau has been interrogating Nagar along with Naveen and Ashwani — all three arrested already — in connection with over Rs 3.6 crore bribe money recovered so far.

The bureau officials brought all three accused to the office of HPSC in Sector 4, Panchkula, in the afternoon and interrogated them. Further details of the interrogation of the accused and seizure of documents were not yet disclosed by the vigilance bureau.

Opposition Indian National Congress in Haryana demanded that the state government should “issue a white paper on the recruitments made in the last seven years and inform people of the state how many recruitments have been challenged in the court during his tenure. Apart from this, how many recruitments were done by the government in which department and how many times the recruitments have been cancelled due to paper leaks”.

The Congress added that the “HSSC and HPSC should be dissolved immediately since both these commissions have lost their credibility and the Chief Minister, who should take action in this matter, is silent. In such a situation, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and vigilance action, the Governor of Haryana should dissolve both the commissions and get the recruitment scams investigated by a sitting judge”.

“Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) have become centres of recruitment scams. It has become quite clear that both these commissions are completely incapable of conducting fair recruitment and those in high positions are directly involved in these recruitment scams. Due to these scams happening under the patronage of BJP-JJP government, recruitments have to be cancelled time and again and the future of youth is being played with. The revelations that are happening in government recruitment every day show that corruption is prevalent at every level in this government. When the government hides one scam, another comes to the fore. Transparency has been sidelined and government jobs are being sold,” said HPCC chief Kumari Selja.

“In the last seven years, there were a number of recruitment scams. During the tenure of Manohar government, around three dozen papers have been leaked in seven years. The past and present chairmen of HSSC have been involved in controversies over recruitment scams. Despite this, no action against them by the Chief Minister is proof that the recruitment scams happening in Haryana have the protection of the government. She demanded that the HPSC and HSSC should be dissolved and new commissions should be formed and all the disputed recruitment examinations should be re-conducted, so that the educated unemployed youth of Haryana could get justice. Silence of the government despite the arrest of HPSC deputy secretary and others by the Vigilance Bureau is proof that people close to the government are involved in auctioning jobs in Haryana,” Selja added.