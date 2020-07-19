HPSC employee, another Panchkula resident test positive for virus

A 32-year-old employee of the Haryana Public Service Commission tested positive on Saturday. (Express File Photo) A 32-year-old employee of the Haryana Public Service Commission tested positive on Saturday. (Express File Photo)

A 32-year-old employee of the Haryana Public Service Commission tested positive on Saturday. He is posted at the HPSC office in Sector 4 of the city.

A 27 year-old male resident of Sector 15 of the city too tested positive. With these cases, the district tally reached 243 with added 72 cases under ‘outsiders’. As many as 14,803 tests have also been conducted in the district.

All antibodies samples test negative

It was on July 6 that the Panchkula health department in a bid to avoid the formation of a cluster outbreak and check for community transmission had started collecting blood samples to conduct late antibodies test in the slums of the city which determined whether a person had been corona positive before and escaped hospitalisation or detection due to lack of symptoms.

More than 1,000 blood samples were collected in the past week, all of which have tested negative removing apprehension of a community outbreak.

The samples were taken from four colonies — Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Buddanpur and Ashiyana Colony — and Industrial Area phase I & II.

The possibility of having cases that were not detected was high in these areas as they bordered Chandigarh and Punjab while sharing small houses in large numbers.

The tests have proved that community transmission has not yet begun in the slum areas of the city.

Duty magistrates to ensure people observe norms

Taking cognisance of the increasing number of cases, the district administration has appointed four duty magistrates who will ensure social distancing and use of masks in the temples of the district on the occasion of ‘Mahashivratri’.

The DC has reportedly ordered all the duty magistrates to ensure strict adherence to rules like proper distancing, use of masks and sanitizers and ensuring no spitting in public places or in the temples takes place. Action has been warned against those found violating norms.

