HPSC cash-for-job scam Probe: Director of firm has no role in OMR sheet tampering

Jasbir Singh, one of the directors of the software agency that was named in the Vigilance Bureau’s FIR in Haryana Public Service Commission’s (HPSC) cash-for-job scam, did not have a role in the alleged tampering of OMR sheets, investgations have found.

Sources said that even though Jasbir, the director of Safedot E solution pvt ltd, was named in the FIR, preliminary investigations revealed that he had no role in the scam and is likely to get a clean chit.

The accused had demanded and accepted huge bribe from the candidates appearing in the recruitment examination for HCS and Dental Surgeons. A senior officer told The Indian Express that Jasbir Singh’s name was being “misused” by the accused to extract more money from the candidates who were appearing in these recruitment examinations.

“Naveen was the first accused to be caught red handed with the bribe money. He took Ashwani Sharma’s name, who is a resident of Jhajjar. Ashwani and HPSC’s then deputy secretary Anil Nagar were in touch with each other. It was rather Ashwani’s agency, which was doing the tampering work. Jasbir Singh and his agency’s name was being misused by these people to make it look authentic,” the officer said, adding that Jasbir has not been arrested yet, but he will be called for questioning and most likely be made a witness in the case.

Jasbir’s agency had been working for HPSC for ‘online application portal’. HPSC sources said that he and his firm were blacklisted during the tenure of the previous HPSC chairman for “irregularities”. It is, however, not known yet how he got the HPSC’s work-order again in the current setup.

The officer added that it is a tight case for conviction of the accused. “The first accused was caught red handed with the marked currency notes. Over Rs 1 crore was recovered from the second accused. The HCS officer was caught red handed while accepting bribe in his office and the tampered OMR sheets were also recovered from him. So far, over Rs 3.6 crore has been recovered from the accused. There is no way, the accused can escape conviction.”

Vigilance bureau officials added that while the accused have been sent to judicial custody, investigation in the case is going on and more arrests cannot be ruled out. The incident came to light after Hisar resident, Narendra, registered a complaint alleging tampering of OMR sheets and the demand of bribe by Naveen. When Naveen was arrested, he spilled the beans and further arrests followed.

Elaborating on how Jasbir’s name figured in the FIR, sources said that the complainant could only write that he was told by the accused Naveen or Ashwani. “They were misleading the complainant so that they could get more money. However, investigation revealed that it was not Jasbir’s agency, but it was Ashwani who was involved in the tampering,” a vigilance bureau officer added.

Meanwhile, the opposition had been targeting the state government for trying to “cover-up” the scam by not arresting the major players who too could be involved. AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, INLD’s Abhay Chautala, Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, HPCC chief Kumari Selja and several other opposition leaders have been demanding a judiciary-monitored probe into the recruitments that took place in the past seven years.

Sources in the vigilance bureau, however, said that irrespective of the apprehensions being raised by the opposition, the ongoing investigations in the case was “water-tight”.