HPSC cash-for-job scam: In Anil Nagar dismissal, Cong sees bid to kill probe

Terming the dismissal of Haryana Public Service Commission’s deputy secretary Anil Nagar as a move by state government to “kill the ongoing investigation” in the cash-for jobs scam, a delegation of Congress leaders Wednesday met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and sought an independent probe into the recruitment of dental surgeons under the supervision of a high court judge.

Nagar was sacked on Tuesday, days after he was arrested for allegedly taking bribe to manipulate marks of candidates for their recruitment as dental surgeons.

On Wednesday, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda led a delegation of party MLAs and submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

“To bring out the truth in the case, strict action be taken against the culprits involved so that future of the youth is not jeopardised,” read the memorandum.

Hooda said dismissing the HPSC deputy secretary was only a “cover-up exercise” and only an independent probe could throw light on “complicity” of higher-ups.

Before meeting the Governor, Hooda told reporters, “Right from the start, we had been saying that jobs are on sale under this government, which has been making hollow claims of giving these on merit in a transparent manner. Sacked deputy secretary of the HPSC alone could not execute the entire scam. His position was like a salesman in a shop, who cannot operate alone. It is a deep-rooted conspiracy which can be unearthed by an independent probe,” he said.

“We want to ask why there is no action against the HPSC head when such a big scam has come to light. He cannot distance himself from what has happened and since he is holding a constitutional post, the government should either recommend his removal to the Governor or he should himself step down to pave way for a fair independent inquiry,” said Hooda.

In a separate press conference, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala and party MLA Kiran Choudhry asked why the state Vigilance Bureau has not yet questioned those named in the FIR, those who paid the bribe or the heads and the members of the HPSC and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Choudhry said she will bring an adjournment motion in the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha beginning December 17.

Surjewala said under the BJP-led regime, jobs have been on sale. “Now, operation cover up is going on,” he said.

Pointing to a para in HCS officer’s dismissal order by the government, Surjewala said, “Anil Nagar was the custodian of all relevant records and there is no surety of the sanctity of the record kept by him.”

Surjewala and Choudhry also demanded that the state government should cancel all recruitment exams conducted inder the supervision of Anil Nagar.

Meanwhile, Hooda, who also chaired a CLP meeting, discussed the issues the party will raise in the Vidhan Sabha.

“It was decided that HSSC-HPSC recruitment scam, shortage of DAP and urea, law and order situation, interference in university recruitment, delay in recruitment, vacant posts of different departments, rising unemployment, and inflation among other issues will be raised. We will bring adjournment motions on issues such as water logging and appointment of nambardar,” Hooda said after the CLP meeting.