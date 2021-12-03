HPSC cash-for-job scam: Deepender Hooda gives 15-days to govt for a CBI probe, or face statewide protests

Rajya Sabha MP, Deepender Hooda, on Friday joined the protest of Haryana Youth Congress against HPSC and HSSC recruitment scam and issued an ultimatum to the governmentto get the entire matter probed by the CBI, under the monitoring of Punjab and Haryana High Court, in 15 days.

“If the government does not announce a CBI inquiry, if the names of each and every culprit of the recruitment scam is not revealed and the government do not apologize to lakhs of youths of Haryana within 15 days, then a big Yuva Aakrosh Rally wille be organised in Sonipat on December 19,” Deepender said.

“The recruitment scam in Haryana has far surpassed all other scams in the country. Even the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh has been dwarfed by this this scam”, Deepender said while addressing a gathering outside HPSC’s office in Panchkula on Friday.

“This government, which claims to be honest, has been exposed by bundles of notes and blank answer sheets. In the matter of employment, both the Haryana Public Service Commission and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission have the same formula — give a bundle of notes to get a job, leave the form completely blank. There is no post of deputy secretary in HPSC and this post was created for the first time in HPSC. After this, an officer was put on the post and crores of rupees were recovered from this person. More than 2 dozen papers were leaked in the state. The company, whose name figured in the paper leak scam, was given teh contract again,” Deepender added.

Raising further questions, Deepender said, “Who empowered the officer so much that he was not afraid of taking crores of rupees in the office. Rs 3 crore 60 lakh was seized from HPSC officials. No officer can take sych huge bribes without protection from ‘above.’ Who created this post and posted this officer. The rate list came out in the interrogation of this officer and rates for each paper were fixed. The rates were fixed at Rs 35 to 40 lakh for dental surgeons, Rs 20 lakh for staff nurses, and Rs 10 lakh for ANMs.”

Bhupinder Hooda takes on the government for ‘poor investment’

Leader of Opposition, and former state Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Friday took on the BJP-JJP government on the issue of poor investments. “No new investments, or new factories were established in the state in the last eight years. The big and approved projects of Haryana, like the international airport, and rail coach factory, were moved to other states. Forget new factories and industrial units coming to the state, even existing factories are moving away,” he said.

Hooda said that the situation was such that no section in the state felt safe anymore. “From the common man to the business class, everyone fears for their life and property, all the time. Traders have expressed concern over the failing law and order situation in the state and raised questions on the functioning of the government”, Hooda said while addressing a gathering of traders in Jind.