HPGCL officer’s death: FIR filed against three for abetment to suicide

Former CFO of the power corporation named in the FIR

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhMay 6, 2026 01:06 PM IST
haryana policeThe FIR has been registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Representational image)
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A day after a 45-year-old accounts officer with the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), Balwant Singh, died allegedly by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of the Haryana Civil Secretariat, police have registered an FIR against three persons, including the corporation’s former chief finance officer (CFO), on charges of abetment to suicide.

The FIR, lodged at the Sector 3 police station, names former CFO Amit Dewan along with Ashish Gogia and Rajesh, said Rajpal Yadav, cousin of victim Balwant Singh.

The FIR has been registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Dewan is already in judicial custody in connection with a Rs 590-crore fraud case linked to IDFC Bank in Panchkula, which is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to police officials, Balwant Singh had entered the high-security Secretariat building on Monday after obtaining a visitor pass at 9.42 am. Entry logs show he entered the premises at 10.22 am. In his stated purpose of visit, he mentioned that he was to meet the Controller of Accounts, whose office is located on the fifth floor.

Police said the victim remained inside the building for several hours, moving between floors, before allegedly jumping from the eighth floor at around 3 pm. His mobile phone was later recovered from the same floor. A purported suicide note has also been recovered and is being examined.
Balwant Singh, a resident of Panchkula and originally from Mundahera village in Jhajjar district, was taken to Government Hospital, Chandigarh, where a postmortem was conducted on Tuesday. The body was later handed over to his family.

Was under ‘mental pressure’, says cousin

Meanwhile, the cousin of the victim has alleged that he was under “immense mental pressure” and was falsely implicated in the Rs 590-crore fraud case.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajpal said that although Balwant had joined the CBI probe and cooperated fully, and his phone had been examined and returned, certain officials of his department continued to harass him and attempted to frame him.

“Balwant called me around April 15, and told that he was being falsely implicated in a scam, and he mentioned a few names of his office seniors. I told him that he does not need to worry as he has not done anything wrong,” Rajpal said.

“We are satisfied with the police probe as of now, but the police has not handed us the FIR copy of the case yet. Though the FIR has been registered on the complaint of his wife, but we want to request to Chandigarh Police to disclose the sucide note without any amendment.”

“We want justice for Balwant and culprits must be punished. They ruined the innocent family for their greed,” Rajpal added.

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Meanwhile, a senior police officer who denied divulging details on the matter, said the office colleagues of victim will be questioned and their statements shall be recorded too. The CBI will also be asked whether the victim was summoned for questioning in connection with the scam, if he was then for how many times, and what did he disclose during questioning., the officer added.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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