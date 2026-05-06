HPGCL officer’s death: FIR filed against three for abetment to suicide

A day after a 45-year-old accounts officer with the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), Balwant Singh, died allegedly by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of the Haryana Civil Secretariat, police have registered an FIR against three persons, including the corporation’s former chief finance officer (CFO), on charges of abetment to suicide.

The FIR, lodged at the Sector 3 police station, names former CFO Amit Dewan along with Ashish Gogia and Rajesh, said Rajpal Yadav, cousin of victim Balwant Singh.

The FIR has been registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Dewan is already in judicial custody in connection with a Rs 590-crore fraud case linked to IDFC Bank in Panchkula, which is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to police officials, Balwant Singh had entered the high-security Secretariat building on Monday after obtaining a visitor pass at 9.42 am. Entry logs show he entered the premises at 10.22 am. In his stated purpose of visit, he mentioned that he was to meet the Controller of Accounts, whose office is located on the fifth floor.

Police said the victim remained inside the building for several hours, moving between floors, before allegedly jumping from the eighth floor at around 3 pm. His mobile phone was later recovered from the same floor. A purported suicide note has also been recovered and is being examined.

Balwant Singh, a resident of Panchkula and originally from Mundahera village in Jhajjar district, was taken to Government Hospital, Chandigarh, where a postmortem was conducted on Tuesday. The body was later handed over to his family.

Was under ‘mental pressure’, says cousin

Meanwhile, the cousin of the victim has alleged that he was under “immense mental pressure” and was falsely implicated in the Rs 590-crore fraud case.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajpal said that although Balwant had joined the CBI probe and cooperated fully, and his phone had been examined and returned, certain officials of his department continued to harass him and attempted to frame him.

“Balwant called me around April 15, and told that he was being falsely implicated in a scam, and he mentioned a few names of his office seniors. I told him that he does not need to worry as he has not done anything wrong,” Rajpal said.

“We are satisfied with the police probe as of now, but the police has not handed us the FIR copy of the case yet. Though the FIR has been registered on the complaint of his wife, but we want to request to Chandigarh Police to disclose the sucide note without any amendment.”

“We want justice for Balwant and culprits must be punished. They ruined the innocent family for their greed,” Rajpal added.

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Meanwhile, a senior police officer who denied divulging details on the matter, said the office colleagues of victim will be questioned and their statements shall be recorded too. The CBI will also be asked whether the victim was summoned for questioning in connection with the scam, if he was then for how many times, and what did he disclose during questioning., the officer added.