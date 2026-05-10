Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results: Pass percentage jumps to 83.87%; Kangra’s Anmol tops rank list with 99.86% marks

Anmol, a student of AVM Senior Secondary School at Pahra, secured the first rank with 699 marks out of 700. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) on Sunday declared the results of the Matric Annual Examination March 2026, recording a significant improvement in the overall pass percentage, which rose to 83.87 per cent this year.

Anmol, a student of AVM Senior Secondary School at Pahra in Kangra district, secured the first rank with 699 marks out of 700, securing an overall 99.86 per cent.

Abhinev Mehta and Roheeni Dhiman of Government Senior Secondary School at Rapooh Misran in Una, and Purnima Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School Bilaspur secured the second rank with 698 marks (99.71 per cent) in the exam.

Two students shared the third rank with 697 marks (99.57 per cent): Ashwika Sharma of Neelam Public Senior Secondary School at Bhiar in Hamirpur and Alisha Thakur of Oxford School at Kotli in Mandi.