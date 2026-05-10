Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results: Pass percentage jumps to 83.87%; Kangra’s Anmol tops rank list with 99.86% marks

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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) on Sunday declared the results of the Matric Annual Examination March 2026, recording a significant improvement in the overall pass percentage, which rose to 83.87 per cent this year.
Anmol, a student of AVM Senior Secondary School at Pahra in Kangra district, secured the first rank with 699 marks out of 700, securing an overall 99.86 per cent.
Abhinev Mehta and Roheeni Dhiman of Government Senior Secondary School at Rapooh Misran in Una, and Purnima Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School Bilaspur secured the second rank with 698 marks (99.71 per cent) in the exam.
Two students shared the third rank with 697 marks (99.57 per cent): Ashwika Sharma of Neelam Public Senior Secondary School at Bhiar in Hamirpur and Alisha Thakur of Oxford School at Kotli in Mandi.
According to the Board, 93,176 out of the total 93,661 candidates appeared in the examination and 78,150 of them passed and were declared eligible for optional improvement. As many as 6,559 students failed, while 8,433 candidates will be eligible for the essential repeat/improvement examination.
Board data showed that the pass percentage has steadily improved over the last three years. The matric result stood at 74.61 per cent in 2024, increased to 79.8 per cent in 2025, and further climbed to 83.87 per cent in 2026.
Girl students once again outshone boys in the Class 10 examination. Out of 45,079 girl candidates, 38,449 passed, while among 48,097 boys, 39,701 qualified. A total of 485 candidates remained absent during the examination.
The examination statistics showed that government schools continued to maintain a strong presence. Out of the total candidates appearing in March 2026, 35,317 girls and 35,029 boys belonged to government schools, while 9,762 girls and 13,068 boys appeared from private institutions.
The Board also released comparative figures for the last three years regarding merit positions. In the top 10 merit list of March 2026, government schools secured 24 positions, including 21 by girls and three by boys, while private schools secured 83 positions, with 62 girls and 21 boys figuring in the ranks.
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