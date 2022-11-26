scorecardresearch
Five-day HPB surgery certificate course at PGI

A five-day HPB Surgery Certificate Course is being organised by the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology this week

Prof Rajesh Gupta

A five-day HPB Surgery Certificate Course is being organised by the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology this week at PGI under the aegis of IHPBA (International Hepato Pancreatic Biliary Association) Indian Chapter.

Sharing his idea behind organsing the course, Professor Rajesh Gupta, head of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, PGI and chairman of the organising committee stated, “The course is meant for the training and teaching of the intricacies of hepatobillary and pancreatic surgery by distinguished faculties of the country.”

More from Chandigarh

Professor Gupta further said, “About 30 to 35 students who have already achieved super-specialist training in surgical gastroenterology have been selected based on their CV from across the country to participate in this course. At least 45 eminent faculties from different parts of India are sharing their wisdom and experience with the younger generation through this course. The course is providing hands-on learning /training on the wet tissue model wherein all the participates will learn vascular, biliary and pancreatic anastomosis under the supervision of the seasoned faculties.”

