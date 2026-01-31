HP sees 218 traffic volunteers from all 15 police districts except Shimla

Kangra recorded the highest participation with 65 volunteers enrolling under the scheme, followed by Hamirpur with 20 volunteers.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaJan 31, 2026 10:03 PM IST
A volunteer can be paid a maximum honorarium of Rs 3,040 per month, the DIG said.A volunteer can be paid a maximum honorarium of Rs 3,040 per month, the DIG said. (File Photo)
As many as 218 traffic volunteers including two dozen women enrolled themselves under Traffic Volunteer Scheme-2025 to regulate traffic throughout Himachal Pradesh from all 15 police districts except for Shimla, in the last five months. The initiative of Traffic Volunteer Scheme-2025 aims to ease traffic congestion during the tourist season, enhance road safety and ensure smoother movement for locals and visitors.

Kangra recorded the highest participation with 65 volunteers enrolling under the scheme, followed by Hamirpur with 20 volunteers. Solan also saw significant participation with 19 volunteers, police district Baddi recorded 16, while Bilaspur 15, police district Dehra 14 and Kullu 11.

Mandi reported six volunteers, Lahaul-Spiti and police district Nurpur three volunteers each. Chamba received 11 volunteers, Kinnaur 10 and Sirmour 11.

However, the summer capital, Shimla, did not report a single volunteer registration under the scheme.

DIG (Traffic, Tourism and Railway) Gurdev Chand Sharma said, “ A total of 218 volunteers also included around two dozen women volunteers. The volunteers were paid honorarium of Rs 30 per hour. The volunteer scheme was launched keeping in view the festive season. A volunteer can work a maximum for four hours in one day. Largely, we are taking their assistance during the peak hours in the morning and evening.”

Launched in 2023, it is a volunteer scheme, and not mandatory. A volunteer can be paid a maximum honorarium of Rs 3,040 per month, the DIG said.

A police officer said, “In September last year, DGP Ashok Tewari proposed changes to the eligibility criteria, including lowering the minimum age from 18 to 16 years and increasing the honorarium from Rs 15 per hour to Rs 50 per hour to attract more young people to its ambitious and much-needed Traffic Volunteer Scheme. This time we received the results. Later, the details of the proposed changes were shared on social media along with a helpline number for interested citizens to enroll.”

In 2025, the state received 2.60 crore tourists with around 83,000 foreigners.

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

