HP sees 218 traffic volunteers from all 15 police districts except Shimla

A volunteer can be paid a maximum honorarium of Rs 3,040 per month, the DIG said. (File Photo)

As many as 218 traffic volunteers including two dozen women enrolled themselves under Traffic Volunteer Scheme-2025 to regulate traffic throughout Himachal Pradesh from all 15 police districts except for Shimla, in the last five months. The initiative of Traffic Volunteer Scheme-2025 aims to ease traffic congestion during the tourist season, enhance road safety and ensure smoother movement for locals and visitors.

Kangra recorded the highest participation with 65 volunteers enrolling under the scheme, followed by Hamirpur with 20 volunteers. Solan also saw significant participation with 19 volunteers, police district Baddi recorded 16, while Bilaspur 15, police district Dehra 14 and Kullu 11.

Mandi reported six volunteers, Lahaul-Spiti and police district Nurpur three volunteers each. Chamba received 11 volunteers, Kinnaur 10 and Sirmour 11.