HP rolls out IGMSSY with outlay of Rs 207 crore to tackle malnutrition

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 09:02 AM IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder SukhuHimachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File photo)
Himachal Pradesh has decided to launch the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna (IGMSSY) with an outlay of Rs 207.11 crore to strengthen maternal and child health, and combat malnutrition, a government spokesperson said Monday. This initiative is aiming to benefit 2,99,488 eligible beneficiaries across the state.

The scheme also seeks to improve the nutritional value of children below six years of age, and to pregnant women as well as lactating mothers by providing high-quality protein, essential calories and vital micronutrients. It also seeks to reduce child mortality and morbidity.

The initiative will focus on addressing intergenerational malnutrition through coordinated nutrition, health and care interventions, particularly during the critical first 1,000 days of life.

Under the scheme, early identification, continuous monitoring and effective management of high-risk groups, including Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) and Moderately Acute Malnourished (MAM) children, as well as low birth weight infants, will be ensured through strengthened referral and follow-up mechanisms.

