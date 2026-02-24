HP rolls out IGMSSY with outlay of Rs 207 crore to tackle malnutrition

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Himachal Pradesh has decided to launch the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna (IGMSSY) with an outlay of Rs 207.11 crore to strengthen maternal and child health, and combat malnutrition, a government spokesperson said Monday. This initiative is aiming to benefit 2,99,488 eligible beneficiaries across the state.
The scheme also seeks to improve the nutritional value of children below six years of age, and to pregnant women as well as lactating mothers by providing high-quality protein, essential calories and vital micronutrients. It also seeks to reduce child mortality and morbidity.
The initiative will focus on addressing intergenerational malnutrition through coordinated nutrition, health and care interventions, particularly during the critical first 1,000 days of life.
Under the scheme, early identification, continuous monitoring and effective management of high-risk groups, including Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) and Moderately Acute Malnourished (MAM) children, as well as low birth weight infants, will be ensured through strengthened referral and follow-up mechanisms.
Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) met Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)’s Chairman & Managing Director Sanjay Kumar Jain in Delhi. The purpose was to have future collaboration with IRCTC to increase occupancy of the corporation. The collaboration will help HPTDC to show its presence throughout India. The possibility was also explored to sell HPTDC’s card through the IRCTC portal. In the time when HPTDC is facing a tough financial situation, such steps would help boost its presence throughout India and increase its revenue, Rajiv Kumar said.
The new NCERT Class 8 social science textbook covers the period from 1857 to 1947, explaining the freedom movement, Partition of Bengal and India. It notes Congress' eventual acceptance of Partition despite initial opposition. The textbook also includes new information on Britain's exit from India, cultural currents that fueled nationalism, and the Paika rebellion in Odisha.