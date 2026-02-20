Slapped Rs 6-lakh green fine against construction firm for illegal muck dumping: HP to NGT

Construction firm submitted Rs 75L redemption work plan to address environmental concerns

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 10:28 PM IST
HP Muck dumpingThe matter is being heard as Original Application registered suo motu by the Tribunal. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a National Highway construction company was slapped with an Environmental Compensation of Rs 6 lakh for illegal muck dumping. The Tribunal was also informed that M/s Gawar Construction Ltd also received a show-cause notice in this connection from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In the affidavit before the Tribunal, HPSPCB Assistant Environment Engineer Vinay Kumar said, “The present project is the construction of four-laning with paved shoulders of Bijni-Mandi section including construction of twin tube tunnels for a length of 3.5 km of Pathankot Mandi on Hybrid Annuity Mode Basis. The project contractor M/s Gawar Construction Ltd has carried out major muck dumping without providing the adequate protection measures at the designated muck dumping site as proposed in the Muck Management Plan. This has resulted in spilling of muck over the retention structures provided by the project proponent, near the river bank, which ultimately may spill into the river during the rainy season.”

Based on the report, the HPSPCB granted a personal hearing to M/s Gawar Construction Ltd, the Tribunal informed. After considering submissions made by the company, the board ordered that the case be processed for imposition of environmental compensation amounting to Rs 6 lakh for six sites.

The affidavit, submitted before the Tribunal on February 17, also said, “In addition… designated muck dumping sites located at Ardha village and two non-designated sites have been developed by the proponent, where the muck has been dumped unscientifically and have spilled towards the banks of Beas River. No protection work/measures have been provided at two non-designated sites.”

The inspection of the site in question was conducted on January 8, 2026, wherein the violations were found.

The engineer informed the Tribunal that a follow-up inspection was conducted on February 12, during which no muck dumping was observed at the inspected sites. Construction of a gabion wall at the base and reinforced soil wall in the intermediate section at the designated dumping site, with a total proposed length of 700 metres, was underway.

The construction company submitted its action plan of February 11, outlining proposed protective works and the present status at three sites, including the approved dumping site and the two non-designated sites.

Story continues below this ad

The matter is being heard as Original Application registered suo motu by the Tribunal.

The RWA of Riverdale Colony, Mandi’s Sauli Khad, led by its president Girish Chandel, submitted a petition and raised concerns over illegal muck dumping into the Beas river during the highway’s construction adjoining Sauli Khad.

Acting on the plea, NGT had issued notices to the NHAI, Himachal Department of Environment, Science Technology & Climate Change, Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC), HPSPCB and Gawar Mandi Highways Pvt Ltd (GMHPL) — Gawar Construction Ltd’s hybrid annuity project — on November 11, 2025. The company was also instructed to submit a time-bound action plan within 15 days for its remediation measures.

On February 17, GMHPL in its submission before the Tribunal said it has enclosed the remediation plan to address the environmental concerns, to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh. The company said its contractor and sub-contractor will execute the proposed works, and NHAI will oversee the progress. The measures are scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2026, ahead of the next monsoon season.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Shaheen
In Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan have another star player underperforming. Should he be backed for Super 8s clash against New Zealand?
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement