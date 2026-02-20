Slapped Rs 6-lakh green fine against construction firm for illegal muck dumping: HP to NGT

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a National Highway construction company was slapped with an Environmental Compensation of Rs 6 lakh for illegal muck dumping. The Tribunal was also informed that M/s Gawar Construction Ltd also received a show-cause notice in this connection from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

In the affidavit before the Tribunal, HPSPCB Assistant Environment Engineer Vinay Kumar said, “The present project is the construction of four-laning with paved shoulders of Bijni-Mandi section including construction of twin tube tunnels for a length of 3.5 km of Pathankot Mandi on Hybrid Annuity Mode Basis. The project contractor M/s Gawar Construction Ltd has carried out major muck dumping without providing the adequate protection measures at the designated muck dumping site as proposed in the Muck Management Plan. This has resulted in spilling of muck over the retention structures provided by the project proponent, near the river bank, which ultimately may spill into the river during the rainy season.”

Based on the report, the HPSPCB granted a personal hearing to M/s Gawar Construction Ltd, the Tribunal informed. After considering submissions made by the company, the board ordered that the case be processed for imposition of environmental compensation amounting to Rs 6 lakh for six sites.

The affidavit, submitted before the Tribunal on February 17, also said, “In addition… designated muck dumping sites located at Ardha village and two non-designated sites have been developed by the proponent, where the muck has been dumped unscientifically and have spilled towards the banks of Beas River. No protection work/measures have been provided at two non-designated sites.”

The inspection of the site in question was conducted on January 8, 2026, wherein the violations were found.

The engineer informed the Tribunal that a follow-up inspection was conducted on February 12, during which no muck dumping was observed at the inspected sites. Construction of a gabion wall at the base and reinforced soil wall in the intermediate section at the designated dumping site, with a total proposed length of 700 metres, was underway.

The construction company submitted its action plan of February 11, outlining proposed protective works and the present status at three sites, including the approved dumping site and the two non-designated sites.

The matter is being heard as Original Application registered suo motu by the Tribunal.

The RWA of Riverdale Colony, Mandi’s Sauli Khad, led by its president Girish Chandel, submitted a petition and raised concerns over illegal muck dumping into the Beas river during the highway’s construction adjoining Sauli Khad.

Acting on the plea, NGT had issued notices to the NHAI, Himachal Department of Environment, Science Technology & Climate Change, Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC), HPSPCB and Gawar Mandi Highways Pvt Ltd (GMHPL) — Gawar Construction Ltd’s hybrid annuity project — on November 11, 2025. The company was also instructed to submit a time-bound action plan within 15 days for its remediation measures.

On February 17, GMHPL in its submission before the Tribunal said it has enclosed the remediation plan to address the environmental concerns, to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh. The company said its contractor and sub-contractor will execute the proposed works, and NHAI will oversee the progress. The measures are scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2026, ahead of the next monsoon season.