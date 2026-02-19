HP notifies new toll tax policy, up to 12-seater vehicles to now pay Rs 130

Cash-strapped Himachal Pradesh government has notified its new toll tax policy for the financial year 2026–27, substantially revising entry fees for vehicles entering the state. Under the fresh notification, the minimum toll for out-of-state passenger vehicles has been increased from Rs 70 to Rs 130. The revised rates will come into force from April 1, 2026.

Apart from the rate revision, the State Taxes and Excise Department has also enhanced the reserve price for the auction of 12 toll barriers located across seven revenue districts. The cumulative reserve price has been fixed at Rs 185 crore for the financial year 2026–27, reflecting the government’s push to augment non-tax revenue. As per the new structure, passenger vehicles including cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles with seating capacity up to 12+1 (driver) will now be charged Rs 130 per day or part thereof. Passenger vehicles exceeding 12+1 seating capacity up to 32+1 will pay Rs 200, while buses carrying more than 32 passengers will be charged Rs 250.