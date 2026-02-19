HP notifies new toll tax policy, up to 12-seater vehicles to now pay Rs 130

According to the policy notification issued by the Commissioner Dr Yunus, State Taxes and Excise, toll units for the financial year will be allotted through an e-auction process.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 08:47 PM IST
Cash-strapped Himachal Pradesh government has notified its new toll tax policy for the financial year 2026–27, substantially revising entry fees for vehicles entering the state. Under the fresh notification, the minimum toll for out-of-state passenger vehicles has been increased from Rs 70 to Rs 130. The revised rates will come into force from April 1, 2026.

Apart from the rate revision, the State Taxes and Excise Department has also enhanced the reserve price for the auction of 12 toll barriers located across seven revenue districts. The cumulative reserve price has been fixed at Rs 185 crore for the financial year 2026–27, reflecting the government’s push to augment non-tax revenue. As per the new structure, passenger vehicles including cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles with seating capacity up to 12+1 (driver) will now be charged Rs 130 per day or part thereof. Passenger vehicles exceeding 12+1 seating capacity up to 32+1 will pay Rs 200, while buses carrying more than 32 passengers will be charged Rs 250.

For goods and commercial transport, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Light Goods Vehicles and minibuses will attract a toll of Rs 320 in the goods vehicle category (7,500 kg to below 12,000 kg GVW). Two-axle buses and trucks (12,000 kg to below 20,000 kg GVW) will be charged Rs 570, while three-axle commercial vehicles up to 25,000 kg GVW will pay Rs 600. Heavy Construction Machinery, Earth Moving Equipment and multi-axle vehicles (four to six axles) between 25,000 kg and 60,000 kg GVW will be charged Rs 800, and oversized vehicles with seven or more axles exceeding 60,000 kg GVW will pay Rs 900.

Additional categories include Rs 100 toll for tractors operating with public or private carrier permits (excluding Himachal-registered vehicles), Rs 30 for motor and scooter rickshaws, and Rs 100 concessional toll for private vehicles belonging to residents living in the vicinity of toll barriers, subject to policy provisions.

The highest reserve price has been fixed for the Baddi and Dherowal toll barriers in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt, followed by Rs 36.72 crore for Mehatpur and Gagret barriers in Una district. The strategically located Parwanoo barrier on the Kalka–Shimla highway has been assigned a reserve price of Rs 22.48 crore. Joint Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, Vinod Kumar, told The Indian Express, “The fresh rates will be applicable from April 1 but the process of e-auction of the tolls will start from next week. Rs 185 Cr was fixed as the reserved price for the toll barriers within the state. The department is hopeful to earn more revenue than the reserved price.”

According to the policy notification issued by the Commissioner Dr Yunus, State Taxes and Excise, toll units for the financial year will be allotted through an e-auction process. The allotment exercise will be conducted by the Excise Wing of the department in coordination with the GST Wing, which will also oversee policy implementation.

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

