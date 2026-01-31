HP minister moves privilege notice against Mandi DC over R-Day protocol ‘violation’

Goma accused Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, a 2015-batch IAS officer, of violating established government protocol during his arrival in Mandi for the district-level Republic Day function.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 12:02 PM IST
Himachal Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma moved a privilege notice against Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan, alleging protocol violations during Republic Day celebrations.Himachal Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma moved a privilege notice against Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan, alleging protocol violations during Republic Day celebrations. (Credit: Facebook/ Yadvinder Goma )
Ayush minister Yadvinder Goma Friday submitted a notice of privilege breach to the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly against the Mandi Deputy Commissioner, alleging failure to follow the prescribed protocol during the Republic Day celebrations.

The law minister, Goma, submitted the notice under Rule 75 of Chapter XII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the state Legislative Assembly. This comes days after the controversial remarks of PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh wherein he advised bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to work according to the Himachal ethos.

Yadvinder Goma told The Indian Express, “As per the protocol, the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, was supposed to be present at the place where I reached on January 25… around 7 PM in Mandi. There were scores of people who came to submit their grievances. I was supposed to forward these grievances to the Deputy Commissioner but he was not present. One ADC and the local SDM were present. Locals also complained about the Deputy Commissioner.”

The minister, who is a two-time MLA from Jaisinghpur assembly, also said the DC reached the venue only after the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister were informed about the situation. “The DC never tried to explain to me the reasons why he was not present… on January 25,” he said.

Sources said the privilege notice was received in the office of Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who was out of station.

Goma said, “The Speaker’s office staff told me that the notice will be forwarded to the Privilege Committee for a probe when the Speaker will return.”

The district-level Republic Day function was held at the Seri Manch, Mandi, where the Ayush minister attended the function as the chief guest.

Repeated attempts were made to contact DC Devgan but there was no response.

It is the second time since December 2022 when the Congress came into power and a party legislator moved a privilege notice against a bureaucrat.

In 2024, Congress MLA Ram Kumar Chaudhary from Doon assembly moved a privilege notice against then Superintendent of Police (Baddi), Ilam Afroz, a 2018-batch IPS, for allegedly breaching his privacy.

Subsequently, SP Afroz went on a long causal leave and later transferred as the SP of Lahaul & Spiti district. In August 2025, Ilma went on study leave and her charge was given to the 2020-batch IPS officer, Shivani Mehla.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

