HP minister moves privilege notice against Mandi DC over R-Day protocol ‘violation’

Ayush minister Yadvinder Goma Friday submitted a notice of privilege breach to the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly against the Mandi Deputy Commissioner, alleging failure to follow the prescribed protocol during the Republic Day celebrations.

Goma accused Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, a 2015-batch IAS officer, of violating established government protocol during his arrival in Mandi for the district-level Republic Day function.

The law minister, Goma, submitted the notice under Rule 75 of Chapter XII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the state Legislative Assembly. This comes days after the controversial remarks of PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh wherein he advised bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to work according to the Himachal ethos.