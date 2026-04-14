Furnish 10 copies of judgments reflecting appearance in courts: Notification for Sr Advocate designation at Himachal Pradesh high court

The last time elevation of advocates to the Senior Advocates took place in October 2024.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaApr 14, 2026 08:11 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court Senior Advocate designationThe designation of Senior Advocates is governed by Section 16 of the Advocates Act, 1961 and the rules framed by respective High Courts, in line with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. (File photo)
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Issuing a notification for designating advocates as Senior Advocates, the Registrar General of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh has directed applicants to furnish at least 10 copies of judgments reflecting their appearance during the last ten years in courts. The courts under the supervisory jurisdiction of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh also include District Courts and Tribunals.

The last date for submission of these documents is April 16. Sources said that notification was issued last week at a time when the process of submitting the applications is already on.

“The notification was issued for meeting the criteria laid out for designating advocates as Senior Advocates,” a source said.

Registrar General, Himachal High Court, Bhupesh Sharma confirmed the development.

The last time elevation of advocates to the Senior Advocates took place in October 2024. Under the procedure, all received applications will be scrutinised by a high-level committee. Further the applications of the eligible advocates will be put before a full court where Chief Justice along with all other justices will examine the applications and candidates.

A Senior Advocate requesting anonymity told The Indian Express, “Although there are a few judgments from the side of the Supreme Court laying out the criteria for the designation of Senior Advocates, the conditions always wary from time to time”.

The designation of Senior Advocates is governed by Section 16 of the Advocates Act, 1961 and the rules framed by respective High Courts, in line with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. In particular, the landmark judgment in Indira Jaising vs Supreme Court introduced a structured evaluation mechanism. This includes the constitution of a Permanent Committee comprising senior judges and legal experts, which assesses candidates based on factors such as professional standing, reported judgments, publications, pro bono work, and overall contribution to the legal field.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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