HP gets first installment of `225 cr for bulk drug park

The Himachal Pradesh government has received its first installment of grant-in-aid for the development of common infrastructure facilities for a bulk drug park in Una district.

As per officials, the state received Rs 225 crore from the central government for facilitating the project.

This grant-in-aid was given under the guidelines of “Promotion of Bulk Drug Park” Scheme notified by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India in 2020. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while expressing his pleasure on the formation of the State Implementing Agency (SIA), said, “Bulk drug park is a project of national importance and crucial for strengthening the state’s existing pharma ecosystem.”

The CM said that keeping in mind the investment potential of around Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore and expected employment opportunities for more than 15,000 people, the state government would ensure timely execution of the project.

The CM said that the government had registered the SIA for the “Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL)” with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on February 15.

The department has already completed the planning of external infrastructure for power and road with the respective line departments, the CM added.