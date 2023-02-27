scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

HP gets first installment of `225 cr for bulk drug park

As per officials, the state received Rs 225 crore from the central government for facilitating the project.

The CM said that the government had registered the SIA for the “Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL)” with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on February 15. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
HP gets first installment of `225 cr for bulk drug park
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Himachal Pradesh government has received its first installment of grant-in-aid for the development of common infrastructure facilities for a bulk drug park in Una district.

As per officials, the state received Rs 225 crore from the central government for facilitating the project.

This grant-in-aid was given under the guidelines of “Promotion of Bulk Drug Park” Scheme notified by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India in 2020. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while expressing his pleasure on the formation of the State Implementing Agency (SIA), said, “Bulk drug park is a project of national importance and crucial for strengthening the state’s existing pharma ecosystem.”

The CM said that keeping in mind the investment potential of around Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore and expected employment opportunities for more than 15,000 people, the state government would ensure timely execution of the project.

The CM said that the government had registered the SIA for the “Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL)” with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on February 15.

Also Read
Residents hold candle light march against ban on share wise registration ...
Mann: Had warned Badal Sr he would face consequences of blind love for son
Pick-and-drop at UT rly station: Pvt vehicles get extra 4 minutes of free...
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...

The department has already completed the planning of external infrastructure for power and road with the respective line departments, the CM added.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 00:38 IST
Next Story

Jalandhar: Tension after incident of sacrilege, 1 arrested

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close