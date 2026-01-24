HP directs district emergency operation centres to remain operational 24X7

The highest snowfall was 105 cm at Kothi in Kinnaur district. (Express photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday issued instructions to all District Disaster Management Authorities to keep their District Emergency Operation Centres operational round-the-clock.

As per instructions issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), KK Pant, authorities have been directed to review emergency response and evacuation plans for snowfall and flood-prone areas and to issue timely warnings and advisories for the general public, tourists, and travellers. Special monitoring has been ordered for urban low-lying areas and other vulnerable locations, with departmental responsibilities clearly defined.

The Public Works Department has been instructed to deploy snow clearance machinery, including JCBs and snow-cutters, at strategic locations and to ensure the swift restoration of roads affected by snowfall.