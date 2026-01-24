HP directs district emergency operation centres to remain operational 24X7

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday issued instructions to all District Disaster Management Authorities to keep their District Emergency Operation Centres operational round-the-clock.
As per instructions issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), KK Pant, authorities have been directed to review emergency response and evacuation plans for snowfall and flood-prone areas and to issue timely warnings and advisories for the general public, tourists, and travellers. Special monitoring has been ordered for urban low-lying areas and other vulnerable locations, with departmental responsibilities clearly defined.
The Public Works Department has been instructed to deploy snow clearance machinery, including JCBs and snow-cutters, at strategic locations and to ensure the swift restoration of roads affected by snowfall.
The State Electricity Board has been directed to keep emergency response teams on standby to ensure rapid restoration of power supply in case of disruptions and to arrange power backup for essential services.
Similarly, the Jal Shakti Department has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply and sanitation services in snowfall-affected and high-risk areas.
To minimise risk, authorities have been directed to regulate traffic on snowbound routes, restrict tourists from entering high-risk areas, and issue travel advisories. The state government has also instructed all departments to maintain constant coordination with the State Emergency Operation Centre and District Emergency Operation Centres and to submit daily situation reports.
The administration has appealed to the general public and tourists to adhere to weather advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during the adverse weather period.
