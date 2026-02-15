HP Budget session to start today, RDG likely to dominate discussion

Apart from these broader policy matters, legislators have highlighted major issues specific to their respective constituencies through their questions. (File Photo)

Discussion on the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and its impact on Himachal Pradesh’s economy is likely to dominate the 11th Session of the state’s 14th Legislative Assembly on Monday. The fourth Budget Session of the present Congress government — led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu — will commence with the Governor’s address.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said, “The session is likely to be extended for more than three days. The decision will be conveyed at the appropriate time. So far, the Assembly Secretariat has received notices of 125 questions from the assembly members. Of these, 111 are starred and 14 unstarred questions. All questions received through the online medium have been forwarded to the government for necessary action as per rules. In addition, two notices under Rules 62 and 101 have also been received online, and forwarded to the government in accordance with established procedures.” In the first phase, the session has been scheduled for three days, though its duration may be extended if required.