HP Budget session to start today, RDG likely to dominate discussion

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Discussion on the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and its impact on Himachal Pradesh’s economy is likely to dominate the 11th Session of the state’s 14th Legislative Assembly on Monday. The fourth Budget Session of the present Congress government — led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu — will commence with the Governor’s address.
Addressing the media on Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said, “The session is likely to be extended for more than three days. The decision will be conveyed at the appropriate time. So far, the Assembly Secretariat has received notices of 125 questions from the assembly members. Of these, 111 are starred and 14 unstarred questions. All questions received through the online medium have been forwarded to the government for necessary action as per rules. In addition, two notices under Rules 62 and 101 have also been received online, and forwarded to the government in accordance with established procedures.” In the first phase, the session has been scheduled for three days, though its duration may be extended if required.
The Speaker also said the questions submitted largely pertain to key public welfare and development issues. These include the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme, merger of schools, construction of roads and bridges, preparation of DPRs for sanctioned roads, and upgradation of colleges, schools and health institutions across the state.
Officials said members have also raised concerns regarding filling of vacant posts in various departments, promotion of tourism and horticulture, drinking water supply, prevention of rising drug abuse among youth, increase in criminal cases, expansion of solar energy initiatives and strengthening of transport services.
Apart from these broader policy matters, legislators have highlighted major issues specific to their respective constituencies through their questions.
The Speaker called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan on Sunday inviting him to attend the budget session from Monday. The meeting will also be attended by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, the Leader of Opposition, Himachal’s Deputy Chief Whip and the BJP’s Chief Whip.
Mandi DC is yet to reply the notice issued by Vidhan Sabha Secretariat
Deputy Commissioner (Mandi) Apoorv Devgan is yet to submit his reply on the notice issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat after receiving a privilege notice against him from Himachal Youths and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said, “The reply of the Mandi Deputy Commissioner on the issue of privilege notice of cabinet minister Yadvinder Goma is still awaited. The reply of the DC will be examined by the privilege committee of the assembly.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil explains that while both bhelpuri and sevpuri may seem like harmless street-side indulgences, their base ingredients make them fundamentally different in terms of fat and calorie density. Bhelpuri, with its puffed rice base, is lighter and lower in fat, making it a more calorie-efficient option for weight loss.