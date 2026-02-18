Assembly passes resolution for continuation of Revenue Deficit Grants: Sukhvinder Sukhu slams Jai Ram Thakur over change in stance on RDG

LoP acknowledges discontinuation of the central grant a ‘concern’.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
Feb 18, 2026
Budget: Assembly passes resolution for continuation of Revenue Deficit Grants: Sukhvinder Sukhu slams Jai Ram Thakur over change in stance on RDG
On the concluding day of the first leg of the Budget session, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, citing past representations made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhuminister Jai Ram Thakur before the Finance Commission of India in support of Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) for the hill state.

Reading from documents on the floor of the House during the three-day session on Wednesday, Sukhu said Thakur had strongly advocated for continuation and enhancement of RDG before the 15th Finance Commission, terming it crucial for Himachal’s fiscal stability and development.

As the Chief Minister’s remarks continued, Opposition MLAs trooped into the Well of the House, raising anti-government slogans. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes, but disruptions resumed when the House reassembled. Meanwhile, the resolution under Rule 102, urging the Centre to continue the RDG for the grants period 2026-31, was passed amid the uproar.

The Speaker then adjourned the House proceedings till March 18.

Earlier, Sukhu cited at least two presentations made by Thakur before the Commission — on March 26, 2012, and March 13, 2020 — where he had highlighted the state’s difficult geographical conditions and chronic revenue deficit.

“Jai Ram Thakur had then argued that Himachal, being a revenue-deficit state, depends heavily on central support and must receive adequate RDG under constitutional provisions,” Sukhu said, questioning why the Opposition leader’s stand has “changed now.” He further referred to the LoP submissions before the 16th Finance Commission chairman, Dr Arvind Panagariya, where he had reportedly urged that Himachal should not be compared with larger states due to its limited revenue-generation capacity and high expenditure needs.

Sukhu said he himself had met the Finance Commission multiple times to press for the state’s interests. “We were assured that tapering of RDG would be gradual. If RDG is stopped, it would be a black day in Himachal’s history,” he said.

Emphasising the constitutional basis of such grants, Sukhu said Revenue Deficit Grants flow from provisions under Articles 275 and 280 of the Constitution and are a right of the state, not charity. He also referenced Constituent Assembly debates, including views expressed by Dr B R Ambedkar on fiscal federalism.

The Chief Minister said he had invited Opposition leaders for consultations and convened an all-party meeting on the issue, but alleged a lack of cooperation.

Citing financial data, Sukhu said the previous BJP government earned Rs 55,564 crore as state’s own revenue between 2017 and 2022, while his government had generated Rs 50,520 crore in three years. He added that his administration had taken loans of Rs 35,482 crore and repaid Rs 27,043 crore, besides securing about Rs 17,000 crore in RDG.

Centre attempting to ‘kill federal structure’: Negi

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday also targeted the Centre and the Opposition over the issue of Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG), alleging that the Union government was attempting to “kill the federal structure” of the country. Speaking in the House, Negi described the Finance Commission of India — particularly the 16th Finance Commission — as functioning like a “puppet” in the hands of the central government.

Negi, who represents the tribal constituency of Kinnaur in the Assembly, also referred to activist Sonam Wangchuk during his address. “See the manner in which the central government has branded a patriot like Sonam Wangchuk as anti-national,” he said.

Finance Commission took decision on the basis of national situation: Thakur

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters outside the House, Thakur accepted the fact that the discontinuation of RDG is a concern for the BJP but he does not agree on the way in which the state government wants to pursue this issue.

“We will definitely go to Delhi and will put our stand before the concerned authorities. The central government, 16th Finance Commission has taken the decision on RDG keeping in view the national situation, not the condition of Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

When asked about the three-day long session, the LoP said that is for the first time when the business in the House was started without reading the motion of Thanks to the speech of the Governor in the House. “It is also a matter of concern that the Governor had concluded the speech merely in a few minutes,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal said spreading false narratives on the Revenue Deficit Grant and central aid.

“Despite receiving nearly Rs 27,000 crore in RDG and crores more rupees under various heads in the last three-and-a-half years, institutions are being closed in Himachal Pradesh and development has come to a standstill,” the BJP chief said in a statement.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

