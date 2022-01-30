1.40 lakh litres of spurious liquor seized in Kangra

Days before Punjab goes to polls, a joint operation by Hoshiarpur police, the excise department, and Himachal police on Saturday unearthed 1.40 lakh litres of ‘lahan’ from Thakur Dwara-Barota-Gangwala villages, under Indora police station of Kangra. Police said ten people, including six women, have been booked in the case.

SSP Hoshiarpur, Dhruman H Nimbale said that the Mand area of Thakur Dwara- Barota- Gagwal villages is adjacent to Mukerian Town of Hoshiarpur district. He added that a large number of people having criminal cases against them for illicit liquor manufacturing live in the area. These people, he said, manufacture liquor illegally and smuggle it into Punjab. “To evade detection and arrest, they have started living illegally in areas neighbouring Punjab. They have made pucca houses and smuggle liquor in vehicles into Punjab. An FIR was registered in PS Mukerian u/s 61-01-14 Excise Act, u/s 338 and 272 IPC, u/s 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and u/s 15 of Environment Pollution Act,” Nimbale said.

The SSP said that information about the presence of gangs making illicit liquor Thakur Dwara-Barota-Gangwala villages was shared with the SP Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, who cooperated and sent a team, comprising DSP Nurpur and the SHO of Indora to aid the operation.

Saturday’s action also for the first time witnessed the use of drone cameras that were effectively used to identify pockets of manufacturing and storage of spurious liquor.

The total recovery included 1,40,000 kilos of lahan and several other materials used for preparing illicit liquor and transporting it. Among the people booked were Surinder Kumar alias Bili, Lilo w/o Surinder Kumar, Akoo w/o Gindi, Surjeet Kaur w/o Parvat, Rakesh Kumar Sonu (all residents of village Ghagwal under PS Indora), and Dharminder, Ratno, Akki, Rajinder (all residents of Ularian under PS Indora). Further investigations in the case is on.