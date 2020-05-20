How will we pay off our debts, ask kin

Out of167 Indians who are set to be deported, 67 are from Punjab (20 from Doaba region itself). (Representational image) Out of167 Indians who are set to be deported, 67 are from Punjab (20 from Doaba region itself). (Representational image)

“He was deported today. How will we pay huge debt around Rs 40 lakh back which was taken to send him the US? He left home 14 months ago and reached there after spending nearly 8 months on the way to the US by crossing various countries on foot and through local transports. For the past over six months he was in the detention center. Union government should have taken up the matter with the US…the future of our children is at stake due to heavy debt and no source of income here,” said Rajwinder Kaur, the wife of Jatinder Singh (35), who was among the 165 Indian youths who were deported and landed from the US Tuesday evening.

She is also worried about his health as deportation at the time of Covid-19 might lead to infection as several people are being brought together in a plane from various US states.

“We paid USD 10,000 to the lawyer to fight his case while he was at the detention centre in Houston…He is BA, but still had no job in hand here and then he started running a grocery shop, which was taken on rent. He could not earn much from it and then he decided to fly abroad after an agent contacted him,” said Kaur, questioning, “Is having a dream about good future of our children sin?”

Asking Punjab government to help, Rajwinder, who lives in Mukerain in Hoshiarpur district along with her two children and old mother-in-law, rued that the family would have been saved from this situation if her husband had got a job here in the first place.

Their families back home are anxious as they want that government should take up the matter with the United States government to stop this deportation.

Others in the list include 76 youths from Haryana, 12 from Gujarat, five from UP, four from Maharashtra and two each from Goa, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

In 2019, around 1,600 Indian youths were deported from the US who had entered illegally via Mexico and 311 youths were deported from Mexico itself.

Family of Sukhjit Singh, another youth on the list who is from village Muradpur Awana under Mukerain subdivision, also wants the government to take up the matter.

