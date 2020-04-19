’How to tackle angry spouse? Will I lose my job?’: Psychologist tackles sea of queries on emergency helpline

Regarding calls about angry behavior, local police are asked to keep a vigil at the particular house. (File) Regarding calls about angry behavior, local police are asked to keep a vigil at the particular house. (File)

FROM how to tackle an angry spouse to whether jobs will be lost to whether one can go on a morning walk — dozens of queries have flooded the emergency response service number ‘112’ and the personal number of psychologist Dr Roshan Lal.

Dr Lal is a faculty member of Panjab University who has offered his services at the control room on the request of DGP (UT) Sanjay Baniwal since four days ago.

People are losing patience, especially since after April 14, the day when the lockdown was extended till May 3. Recently, I received a call from a Sector 13 (Mani Majra) resident, who said her husband has a bad temper. Earlier, whenever he got angry, she would step out of the house. But now it is not possible. A few men have also complained about the angry behaviour of their wives. I advised them to not lose patience and remained calm whenever their partner gets angry,” Dr Lal said.

He added, “People of all age groups are calling. Young working class men/women are worried about their jobs, someone is worry about his/her studies. Some callers want to be reunited with their parents and family members in other states. I observed that majority callers are senior citizens. Morning/evening walk in parks would keep them busy and refreshed, but that is banned now. I do try to tell them the importance of social distancing. Often I give them statistics of casualties due to COVID-19 in the western countries, which did not initially follow social distancing, and of India, which decided to enforce a lockdown from the start.”

Sources said that so far, over 56 calls seeking psychologist assistance had landed at the control room. The calls were from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. Sometimes it gets difficult for Dr Lal to motivate people who inquire about salary cuts, loss of jobs in the future. “For these questions, I told them that it is not only in India. It is across the globe. I try my best to make them think positively,” he said.

DGP Sanjay Baniwal said, “I decided to introduce this facility at the control room after getting feedback from my field staff. I realized that there should be someone who can counsel the distress in this lockdown period. People, especially senior citizens, need someone, who can listen to them with patience. My officers are also visiting senior citizens at their homes. We are providing them all essential items including grocery items, vegetables, medicines, whatever they demand from us.”

Regarding calls about angry behavior, local police are asked to keep a vigil at the particular house. Dr Lal records the name, age, address and profession of the caller. It takes around 15 minutes to half an hour to attend one call.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd