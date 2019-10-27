How to keep your pets safe this Diwali: Vets advise

VETERINARY DOCTORS have advised people having pets at their houses to take all possible precautions to prevent pets, including dogs and birds, from adverse effects of the bursting of firecrackers. To avoid the sound of crackers, the doctors suggest dogs and birds should be kept deep inside houses.

Dr Rajinder Singh Bajwa, a vet specialist at Sector 38 dispensary, says, “Prevention is better than cure. If you have a pet at house, avoid bursting crackers. If you are fond of bursting firecrackers, let the pet loose. It will automatically search a safe corner for itself, be it under the stairs, a dark place in the storeroom or a place under the bed. Let it be there. Do not compel it to come out. Second method is the use of small cotton balls. You can insert small cotton balls in the ears of your pet. This way, the sound will make less impact.”

Dr Bajwa says, “Stress, irritation, aggressiveness, unnecessary barking, not taking food are symptoms through which anybody can guess that his/her pet is suffering the adverse impact of the loud sounds. Pets can also develop asthmatic problems due to thick smoke of crackers.”

Sonu, a dog trainer in Chandigarh, says, “There is hardly any dog which does not suffer adverse impact of the loud sound, especially the bursting sound of firecrackers. Every dog, cat, bird wants to avoid the sound. Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Pitbull are considered very aggressive creatures. But adverse impact of firecrackers’ sounds is also observed in these dogs.”

He says, “A terrified dog cannot eat food for one or more than one days. If a dog is terrified terribly, it can take more than 24 hours to get completely normal.”

Ornithologist Mitinder Sekhon says, “Mostly people love to keep Budgerigar (Australian parakeet of green colour with a yellow head) at houses. They should shift the birds’ cage in the safest room where crackers’ sound reaches less and cover the cage with a thin bedsheet. It gives the impression of darkness to the birds and also prevents the sound. Never put any blanket on the cage as it can stop ventilation of air.”