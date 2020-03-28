Even if virus spares us, we will die of hunger, say those without roof on their heads in Panchkula

Many of the poor families have been residing in the open for almost a decade where most of the men are daily wage earners while most of the women work as house-helps. (File) Many of the poor families have been residing in the open for almost a decade where most of the men are daily wage earners while most of the women work as house-helps. (File)

Unsure of her age, a grey haired Pushpa Devi sits on a stool at a shop front in Sector 5 market on the backside of HAFED, which she calls ‘home’. Surrounding her are empty utensils and bare bags which she used to keep her flour, rice and pulse stock in.

On days before the lockdown began, Pushpa would sell coriander in the mandis around the city, but has been rendered job-less for more than a week now. The only earning member in a family of four including a mentally challenged son and two grandchildren aged seven & eight, she is scared what will the upcoming days bring upon her.

As he holds her head in the palms of her hands, she sighs thinking back, “We used to own a house in Manimajra some years back. We had a life which derailed after my husband died and my son met with an accident. We had to sell off our home to provide compensation to four persons who were injured. Now we have been living here for almost seven years. My daughter-in-law ran away almost 5 years back after we had been living in the open for two years and my son went mad after that. He has not worked a day ever since.”

With the thought of all three of her children going hungry, Pushpa Devi fears they will die of hunger before the virus gets to them.

Several homeless still lie on the streets and under sheds in abandoned or under construction showrooms, seeking shelter from the COVID-19 sans any help they say from the district or the government. The homeless, mostly migrants, have nowhere to go and are even running out of supplies. Money is less, demands are more, income has been shut and the police does not let them go out.

The administration meanwhile has not started any distribution of ration packets in the district. According to an official who does not want to be identified, “Though we are giving out food packets to the needy, we are yet to start preparing ration packets. The incident managers made for each area have been tasked with identifying such people in their zones. We will then start preparing the lists and food items to be given”, he said.

More than 100 such homeless reside in various abandoned and under construction showrooms, both inside and in the galleries outside in Sector 5 of the city. Almost all are migrant labours from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar who had come to the district in search for work.

A 31-year-old Ranjeet Dewakar, who has six children and used to work as a daily wage labourer before the lockdown, blames the district authorities for not stepping up to help. He blames ‘Modi’ and questions his ability to provide for the poor. “He claims to have started all these schemes which we only read about in the newspaper. Nobody has ever helped us in anyway. No authority has even come to check up on us since the lockdown. Nobody is bothered about us”, he says.

While Ranjeet’s per day income has been completely lost, his wife- Krishna, who works as house help in homes in Sector 8, claims that when she went to collect money from her employees today, nobody opened their doors for her. “We have run out of money and ration. The police does not let us go out of these places and even beats us if we try. When I did manage to sneak out somehow, I was shown the door by several whereas others did not even answer the bells. They do not want to pay us,” she says.

Ajit Paswan, another 30-year-old who resides with Ranjeet and his family inside an under construction showroom in the market, with only a single bulb lighting the huge hall, had sent all of his three children to his village Shahpur in Bihar before this began and stayed with his wife to send money home. “We have to work for our children. We wish they study and become a babu when they grow up. When I suspected things might get bad, I sent them home but never thought the situation will get so dire”, he said. Yearning to go home, Ajit has only one problem, there is no transportation to take him back. “Almost all of us want to leave but have no options. There is no public transport. The police beats us if we even get out to buy a kilo of wheat, how will we ever reach Bihar”, he says.

Meanwhile another family of a 50-year-old Munni, facing several medical issues, remains uncertain of what is expected of them. The 50-year-old, sits in a cot that has been covered by blankets and sheets at all ends to make a cave. Peeking out of it, she looks weak and in pain. “I have severe arthritis issues. I used to go to the Civil Hospital now and then but it has denied taking us now. We have been sitting here 24×7. I am tired and we have no food. We had heard the officers were giving some to people that needed it, but it didn’t reach us”, she says.

Many of these families have been residing in the open for almost a decade where most of the men are daily wage earners while most of the women work as house-helps. While people of administration, police and health department they claim have been by, teaching them to cover their mouths and maintain a distance of at least 3 meters between themselves, nobody has offered them any food yet.

