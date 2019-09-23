How Mohali aims to become IT city of north

Chandigarh was conceived by Jawahar Lal Nehru as a replacement for Lahore after the partition. When Chandigarh was a newborn city, Mohali was a village. With time Chandigarh developed and the economy of the city was based on the service sector. In 1966 the Punjab government imagined Mohali as an industrial town adjacent to Chandigarh. The plan of building Mohali as an industrial town was not fruitful as the city was not as well connected as it is today. There were no railway or highways. The most recent role of Mohali was that of a “satellite town” to Chandigarh. People would live in Mohali but work in Chandigarh. Mohali matured with each developmental stage and as of today the city is at the cusp of becoming a full-fledged economy of its own. The Mohali of tomorrow will be a knowledge-based economy propelled forward by the IT sector in the city.

Why the focus on IT Sector?

The share of agriculture and allied sector in Punjab’s Gross State Value Added (GSVA) has been declining annually since the fiscal year 2011-2012. The declining share explicitly shows the structural shift in Punjab’s economy. This structural shift has not been a shift from agriculture to industries. The share of GSVA which agriculture lost was almost completely transferred to the tertiary sector. Hence the sectoral shift in Punjab has already bypassed the secondary sector which includes sub-sectors like manufacturing, construction and electricity. The sector having the largest contribution towards Punjab’s GSVA estimates is the Services sector which comprises the Information Technology sector. The Indian IT industry, which made $177 billion revenue in Fiscal Year 2019, is expected to reach $350 billion by 2025. The existing economic indicators of Punjab are clear enough to show that the growth sector for the future is the Services sector.

Mohali Makeover

The city’s development is planned by the government of Punjab through its two arms named Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and Invest Punjab. Both these bodies are aiming to complete the transition of Mohali from a “satellite city” to an Information Technology destination. GMADA is currently the master-planner of Mohali’s development and is planning it in a future-proof fashion. The city plan has followed a clustered approach to land development. There is an IT City, which will be the heart of Mohali’s service economy in the future. IT Sector cannot sustain itself without educated and skilled people. Mohali has a knowledge city within it. This will ensure a seamless inflow of new IT professionals. Residential projects like Aerocity and Aerotropolis are being actively followed up by the government to accommodate the expected wave of professionals migrating to Mohali. To get a glimpse of Mohali’s future, an understanding of some important clusters is necessary.

IT City

The airport’s location is being strategically exploited due to the presence of an IT City near the airport. This IT City is better situated than the ones at Hyderabad or Bangalore as the airport is in close proximity. The IT City was completed in 2014 but IT Companies were unable to take possession as the lands allotted to them were devoid of basic infrastructure like street lights, roads and sewage pipelines. This infrastructure was developed in 2017 and since then 45 IT companies, including Infosys, have taken possession. Infosys has started functioning at Mohali with 25 employees and is planning to scale up its investment by expanding further on 22 acres of land.

The IT city is planned by GMADA which handles its plot auctions as well. Apart from the infrastructure, IT companies need special incentives to operate successfully in a competitive environment. Invest Punjab is the nodal body for attracting investment to Punjab. This body also ensures that the IT Companies which set up their offices in IT City, are offered incentives. According to Invest Punjab’s estimates, Punjab has seen an investment rise of 200% in the 2018-19 fiscal year compared to the previous one. Mohali has seen exports worth Rs 7000 crore through all the IT companies operating in the city. In order to continue such performance, new IT companies are required to enter Mohali and establish a base in the city.

Invest Punjab offers a Business First Portal inspired by a similar portal in Taiwan. It is a one-stop solution for IT Companies requiring several clearances to establish a business in Punjab. With a strong focus on attracting new firms, the government is also marketing the IT City of Mohali as a truly international IT City due to the airport connectivity.

Knowledge Hub

Mohali can only become Punjab’s silicon valley if it offers an uninterrupted supply of skilled people for the IT industry. According to Rajeev Sharma of Quark City, ”Emerson, an IT Company, asked its employees for applications for getting a transfer to its facility at Mohali. The total seats were 300 but 1100 applications were received from its other offices in India. This shows the number of Punjabis working outside the state who want to return.”

All these professionals working in other states are the alumni of various educational institutions in Punjab and the tricity. The government has specially set up a knowledge city in Mohali to cater to the demand for educated people. This knowledge city has Indian School of Business, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, etc.

New varsities

Apart from these institutions, the upcoming IT City will house Amity University which has acquired 40 acres of land. Plaksha University, which aims to compete with US-based universities has taken 50 acres of land for its campus in IT City. This mixture of educational institutions will produce competent students right next to the location of IT employers in Mohali.

Stakeholder wish-list

As Mohali is advancing towards an IT sector dominated economy, we asked some of the important stakeholders here to list the three things the city needs to become the best IT investment destination. Here is what they had to say:

‘Better roads please’

Rajeev Sharma, C.O.O. Quark City at Mohali

The foremost need of Mohali today is a better Intra-city road infrastructure. This is imperative for industrial areas within the city. The state government has done well in encouraging an increased Floor Area Ratio but with an increased vertical development there is an increase in the number of people operating from the same parcel of land. IT professionals are well paid and have cars. This creates a need for wider roads and common car parking complexes. At Quark city, we can accommodate 2000 cars but this is not the case for new entrepreneurs who will become the backbone of the upcoming IT industry. Another concern is structural safety of the buildings in Mohali. This area comes under the seismic zone IV and it means we are in a high risk area. Vertical development is needed but it must be undertaken with responsibility. Another thing which the city needs is security. The IT sector employs many women and they need a safe environment to work. The city should increase vigilance and surveillance in the wee hours.

‘Get biggies like Amazon’

D.N.V. Kumaraguru, Dean External Relations at ISB Mohali

Founders of startup unicorns like Zomato, Ola and Flipkart belong to the Punjab state. This is an unknown fact for many. Many such innovative youngsters from the state migrate to cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad in order to get better jobs in the IT sector. The first thing Mohali needs is better connectivity as a city. The flight timings are not appropriate for IT professionals to take a day trip to the city. The truncated number of flights from the airport cannot be justified by the logic that Chandigarh is a defence airport. Pune’s airport has Sukhois and still functions as a busy airport. Secondly, Mohali requires better branding. Mohali should not be taken as a separate entity but as a part of the tricity. This is already successful in case of the National Capital Region. People from outside the state identify Chandigarh and this should be used to our benefit. Mohali and Chandigarh will remain inextricably linked to each other. Chandigarh’s airport is in Mohali. The government is doing a good job in promoting Mohali as an IT Hub but it needs to shift gears. There is no time to rely on incremental change. Lastly, there needs to be a focus on bringing anchor units like Amazon, Google and Facebook to Mohali. This is being done by ISB in partnership with Invest Punjab. SMEs are the bread earners of the ecosystem but technological giants are equally important for Mohali to become a real IT destination.

Wanted: Venture capitalists

Sheenam Gautam, Co-founder of CoCampus, a startup at Mohali

Mohali is a pool of young talent in tech, science, and art but the problem is that we are not able to retain that talent here in the city. They migrate to tech hubs like Gurgaon, Hyderabad, etc. It happens because we don’t have any existing tech giant like Google or Facebook in our city. The pay scale for the IT professionals is also not very encouraging in Mohali when compared to established IT hubs. What we need is a better infrastructure to scale up a startup hub. Startups by their very nature are fragile as they require a constant inflow of capital. There is a presence of some organisations providing funding like TiE and Chandigarh Angels Network but Mohali needs more such organisations to support the emerging startup ecosystem in the city. Another issue which might stymie the growth of the startups is the risk-averse attitude of the investor community. Risk taking breeds innovation and this can only be seen if investors become more focussed on innovation than returns. Most of the IT giants of today were once risk taking startups.

‘Need Int’l connectivity’

Sanjeev Vashisht, Former President of the Mohali Industries Association

Real estate value has seen depreciation throughout India but the prices of land in Mohali are still rising. This shows the increased demand of Mohali as a residential city. Such an inflow of people into the city also shows the job opportunities of today and tomorrow. For the city to be a true IT hub, there should be real international flights connecting Mohali to the world. As of now the airport connects Mohali to Dubai and Sharjah. IT professionals need flights with a reach to US and Europe. The flights from Mohali are also not connected to the Star Alliance which makes it very difficult to get seamless connecting flights from Dubai and Sharjah. Mohali is in a dire need of a flight to either the US or Europe. The day we get any such flight, Mohali’s IT export will rise by Rs 2000 crore in two years. The city also needs garbage disposal facilities as the present collection and disposal is not fit for a city aiming to call itself an IT Hub.