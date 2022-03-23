How Haryana ramped up its health infra to curb Covid-19 spread

The Haryana government, in a major bid to ramp up its health infrastructure ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls, recently announced to set up a 200-bed hospital in each of the 22 districts. The task, if, achieved, may give the BJP-JJP coalition an edge against the Aam Aadmi Party that is now focussing on Haryana after a stupendous victory in neighbouring Punjab. Health and education sectors have remained the top priorities of AAP. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana upgraded its health infrastructure.

The announcement

On March 2, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya announced that “the state government has proposed to set up a medical college in every district. In addition, a 200-bed hospital is being setup in every district”. He said Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College has already been started in Chhainsa, Faridabad. Government medical colleges are being set up in Bhiwani, Jind and Mahendragarh, Kaithal, Sirsa and Yamunanagar districts. “The process of setting up nursing colleges in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Faridabad, Rewari and Panchkula has also been started. Also, a medical college in Hasan Khan Mewati, and a dental college in Nalharh are being set up,” the Governor said.

Strategies adopted by state to curb transmission of Covid-19

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora says that depending upon the need of hour, the health department adopted various strategies beginning from testing, contact tracing, infrastructure and capacity building, to management of patients, referral transport, and setting up helplines and new IT-based platforms. “Haryana was first to start Covid-19 Helpline 1075. “To combat Covid-19 situation, various committees were constituted. Multiple interactions with Centre were done. We reported the first case on March 17, 2020 in Gurgaon. The state government, however, had already declared Covid a pandemic on March 11. Haryana was the first state to have started a daily bulletin on Covid-19 on February 3, 2020,” the officer added.

Health infra

Initially, when Covid-19 cases started coming to light in Haryana, there was no government molecular lab in the state to test samples. All the samples were being sent to NIV Lab, Pune. Laterthe state government started establishing molecular labs in the medical colleges as well as in the districts. Currently, there are 25 government labs, out of which 17 are district molecular labs, one in each district. Six molecular labs are functional in the as many government and aided medical colleges. The cumulative per day testing capacity of the government labs has reached 37,850 samples. State also empanelled 26 private labs for testing of samples, having per day capacity of 1,08,450 tests.

State hired approximately 1,000 additional staff dedicated for Covid-19 management and with the help of medical colleges and AIIMS Delhi, initiated training on virtual mode and same was disseminated upto the frontline health care workers. Haryana ensured 75 per cent of the total beds in a hospital are for for Covid patients. Health facilities were categorized at three levels — Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) for serious patients, Dedicated Covid Health Centers (DCHC) for moderate patients, and Dedicated Covid Care Centers (DCCC) for asymptomatic or mild patients. In April 2020, Haryana had only 43 DCH, 179 DCHC, 174 DCCC. Currently, the state has 69 DCH, 595 DCHC, and 463 DCCC. Isolation beds have been increased from 26,479 to 91038, oxygen-supported beds from 4,744 to 17,125; ICU beds from 2309 to 6061, ventilators from 1053 to 2690. The state now has 92 Oxygen plants (PSA) as against zero in June 2020.

Second wave challenges

The second Covid wave struck Haryana in an unexpected way. At the peak of first wave, maximum active cases were 2168 that shot up to 1,16,867 during second wave.