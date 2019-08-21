How does Panchkula Civil Hospital dispose of its waste?

Panchkula Civil Hospital produces 400 kilos of waste on an average in a day and about 12,000 kilos in a month. More than half of it is bio-medical waste.

“The waste that we get is disposed of by two companies. While, a private company Shuddh Sustainable Solutions handles general waste, another private firm Ess Kay Hygiene processes the bio-medical waste. We used to produce almost 200-300kgs of waste earlier, but the amount has significantly risen, with the increase in the number of beds in the hospital from 100 to 300. We also have more advanced medicare facilities such as MRIs and Cath labs that produces waste,” says Dr Neeraj, who oversees the waste management process of the hospital.

The hospital’s general waste is divided into various sub-categories, including re-cyclable waste (including cardboards and glass, among others), which comprises 50 per cent of the total, wet waste, which amounts to 40 per cent of the total general waste and hazardous waste, which comprises 5 to 10 per cent of the total waste. Shuddh Sustainable Solutions, which has recently been given the charge of managing the hospital’s general waste, is a start-up, which is equipped to process upto 10 tonnes of waste every month. It operates at a site in Sector 12 and processes the waste at a cost of Rs 4 per kg.

The bio-medical waste collected from the hospital is taken to Barwala in Haryana by Ess Kay Hygiene, which has a treatment plant there. The company collects the bio-medical wastes from the city’s other hospitals too.

According to officials, the hospital is taking steps to ensure that the wet waste is composted in the hospital premises and turned into manure. The hospital also installed two compost bins for in-house wet waste management on July 30. Following which the staff of the hospital was trained to carry out the composting.

The hospital’s bio-medical waste is being managed by Ess Kay Hygiene for several years, however, the hospital’s general wet waste was collected by the Panchkula MC earlier.