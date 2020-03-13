How Chandigarh is prepared to tackle coronavirus: Two-day Spring Festival cancelled; PU event stokes a controversy

he district administration is also planning to tone down the arrangements for Navratra fair due to coronavirus he district administration is also planning to tone down the arrangements for Navratra fair due to coronavirus

THE PANCHKULA Administration Thursday cancelled the two-day Spring Festival-2020 to be held in Sector 5 from March 14 to March 16, saying mass gathering cannot be allowed in view of Covid-19.

The development comes a day after the imposition of sections 2, 3, 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, throughout Haryana. A notification in this regard was issued by the health department of Haryana on Wednesday. The district administration is also planning to tone down the arrangements for Navratra fair at Mata Mansa Devi and Kali Mata Mandir in Kalka from March 25.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Ahuja said, “We cancelled the Spring Festival-2020 due to the coronavirus. Navratra fair is to start from March 25. It is a religious matter. We cannot stop people from coming to a shrine for paying obeisance. But we can discourage some programmes, which attract large gatherings. These include cultural events and special devotional nights. I will take a final call on this next Monday on March 16. Before arriving at any decision, we will consult other members of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board. We want to adopt maximum preventive measures.”

Sources said the arrangements and cultural events which were held during Navratra fair last year are being reviewed. Sources said the shrine board members are assessing which programmes can be avoided this year in view of Covid-19.

Navratras are at least an 11-day-long fair. Lakhs of people from different corners of the country come here for paying obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi. The Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board organises cultural events for every night at the fair. More than 2,000 cops are deployed for the security arrangements.

A suspected patient from Kalka, who has not any travel history, was rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6. He tested negative. He was quarantined for 24 hours in Panchkula. Medical staff members said that the man complained of cough, sneezing and other symptoms. He will be discharged in the next 24 hours.

Arrangements

A day after the Haryana government issued a notification of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, implementing its certain sections across the state, the Panchkula health authorities made adequate arrangements at different hospitals on Thursday. A nine-bed dedicated ward was made at Civil Hospital, Sector 6. Two beds were reserved in Kalka and Raipurrani civil hospitals each. At Sector 6 hospital, a flu screening zone was already created.

Panchkula SMO Jasjeet Kaur said, “We have received a copy of the notification issued by the health department. The training of medical staff persons was started. We were empowered to put the patient in isolation, restrict movements in a particular area. But these things come into force, once a positive case surfaces. So far, total persons with travel history under surveillance are 56. As many as 18 had completed quarantine. Seven samples were sent, and six were found negative. Sample of one person is pending.”

6 of a family return from Italy, refuse to undergo quarantine

A DERABASSI-BASED family which returned from Italy a few days ago refused to undergo 14-day quarantine as mandated by the health department. Derabassi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kuldeep Bawa held a meeting and asked the police and civil authorities to co-operate.

A team of police and civil authorities visited the family and asked them to undergo quarantine. The SDM said that the government had issued the advisory for all the people returning from abroad to be quarantined.

On Wednesday, six members of a family which returned from Italy had gone to Derabassi civil hospital for quarantine. Another family which returned from Vietnam underwent the quarantine programme. The SDM appealed to the people to undergo health check-ups as it was for their betterment. “It is for the benefit of all these people.”

The Derabassi Senior Medical Officer, Dr Sangeeta Jain, said that nobody was tested positive for the disease and they were carrying out proper investigation of all the people coming from abroad. She added that a woman who had returned from Italy had visited the hospital on Wednesday with her family and they found some symptoms, following which her tests were conducted.

“We sent her report to Pune. There were some symptoms but it will be clear after the examination report,” she added.

The banks too issued an advisory to keep hand sanitisers in the branches. The administration is considering directing the banks to keep hand sanitisers at the ATM kiosks and display the advisory regarding spread of coronavirus.

Officiating Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain said that they would speak to the banks and discuss the possibility of keeping hand sanitisers at the ATM kiosks. (ENS)

Meanwhile, four-day Thai fair inaugurated in Chandigarh

Even as the government has restricted congregations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a Thai fair was inaugurated Thursday in Chandigarh in which products made in the country will be exhibited.

The fair is being held amidst several regulations regulations imposed — those coming from abroad are being quarantined for fourteen days and even the Chandigarh-Thailand flight is put on hold.

When asked about precautions taken if any, as citizens from Thailand were here, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said, “Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organises this fair and it is government of India that decides on foreigners.”

The fair was inaugurated at Himachal Bhawan and will be open for visitors till March 15. The exhibition is based on the culture, art, cuisines and products from Thailand.

It is organized by Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government and supported by the CII. As many as 24 Thai exhibitors will showcase their products during the four-day long fair.

The adviser’s wife Lippi Parida was the chief guest at the inaugural event held here.

“I encourage the citizens of Tricity to come and explore quality Thai products, right here in Chandigarh,” The adviser’s wife Lippi Parida said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh administration said that there was no permission or intimation to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office about the Thai fest.

Later, in the evening, the sub-divisional magistrate was put on job to identify from where permission was taken. The administration got to know that the permission was taken from Himachal Bhawan incharge, purview of which was not under the administration.

A senior official from the UT health department, however, said that in the latest advisory of the Centre, Thailand is not mentioned. “ The Government of India’s latest advisory mentions South korea, China, Italy but not Thailand otherwise we would have locked down these citizens in their respective hotels itself. And even otherwise we are daily screening these people,” the health department official added.

The CII, however, said that they have taken precautions. “Even dedicated health desk is there where screening of everyone is being done,” a spokesperson from the CII said.

According to the CII, cultural performances by Thai artists, demonstration of Thai cookery, tasting of Thai food and fruits, special buyer-seller meetings will be held on the first day of the exhibition. Saithong Soiphet, Minister Counsellor (Commercial), Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy is also in Chandigarh along with the exhibitors.

The Thai products on display include garments, jewellery, accessories, home decor, jigsaw lamps, textiles, food and beverages, vegetables, bird’s nest beverage, nuts and dried fruits.

The exhibition also showcases health and beauty products including skin care, hair care, over-the-counter medicines, light laxatives, perfumes, humidifier and essential oils, Thai herbal cosmetics and spa products.

Household products such as mango wood kitchenware, tableware, photo frames, wall dehor, opal glasses, stainless steel furniture and Thai handicrafts also form important segments at the exhibition.

Don’t stop gym activity, but ensure sanitisation of gym machines, says IREF

THE INDIAN Register for Exercise Facilities (IREF), constituted under the aegis of Sports and Fitness Sector Skills Council has come out with an advisory in public interest for all gyms, fitness and yoga centres in the wake of coronavirus.

The guidelines are being circulated across all cities to ensure that exercise facilities are extra cautious and adhere to proper sanitising and cleanliness norms in order to combat the virus.

The disease has had a drastic impact on several sectors globally, including the fitness sector, which has seen a massive drop in terms of individual participation. The advisory that has been released by IREF, includes a set of ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ for these times. “Exercise facilities need to be extra careful as these are places for group gatherings and can act as a multiplier area. So it becomes imperative for gyms and fitness centres to help the government in controlling the spread of the virus. This does not mean people stop exercising, in fact people should do more exercises as it will help boost immunity, which can be helpful,” said Tahsin Zahid, Chief Operating Officer, SPEFL.

“Personal hygiene is the best preventive measure to avoid any chances of getting infected by the coronavirus. Even the exercise facilities should adhere to basic hygiene systems like gym machine sanitisation, accessibility of hand sanitizers in the gym, separate personal towels for each individual and regular disinfecting of washrooms and lockers.” Tahsin Zahid added.

How prepared UT is to tackle coronavirus

Even as the World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Haryana government declared Covid-19 as epidemic, the Chandigarh administration seems not to be taking the issue seriously. While CTU buses see large crowds, no sanitisation of the buses is being carried out.

A senior official of the CTU department stated that till date no sanitisation has been ordered. At various places even in New York, school buses are also being sanitized to avoid spread of the virus. But no such orders have been issued for the Chandigarh government school buses as well.

According to US-based media organization, there were orders that all New York City school buses be cleaned and disinfected twice every week to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19).

It had stated that the New York City Department of Education (DOE) had shared guidance that all school bus contractors must adopt cleaning and disinfecting procedures in all school bus vehicles. The staff was asked to disinfect all exposed surfaces in their school bus vehicles.

Meanwhile, shooting of a movie was allowed in a government school with 200 members despite the fact that the government has advised no mass gatherings. A letter sent in this regard stated that education department has allowed shooting of Jersy movie on the cricket ground of Chandigarh government model senior secondary school sector 26 from 6 pm to 6 am on March 12 and March 13. it was also specified that there will be 150 crew members and other local gathering also.

Meanwhile, in the fire department on Thursday evening, all mock drills and demonstrations were cancelled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. A “Tree walk” event at the Jeanneret museum was to be held on March 15 but the same has been postponed.

PU event stokes a controversy

Despite the advisory by University Grants Commission released on March 5 to stop the universities and colleges from organizing large gatherings in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, authorities at Panjab University went ahead with ‘Paigaam 2020’ on March 7, an event in which veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann was invited. The varsity subsequently cancelled Jhankar and Vimarsh.

Student bodies like Sath and Academic Forum of Sikh Studies (AFSS) had opposed Mann’s visit to PU. President of Sath, Juzar Singh, “We opposed it because Gurdas Mann supported the issue of one country and one language. And he never apologised for his remarks. The program was organized by NSUI and we submitted a letter of protest to Dean Student Welfare (DSW). He completely ignored our plea. When we protested during the event, police manhandled us. The authorities should look into the matter.”

Dean Student Welfare Emanual Nahar, when contacted, said, “The fest was organized by the council. When another fest (Scitron 2020) was organized on March 5, why did it not become controversial?” When asked about the manhandling of students, he said, “I don’t know about it. The event was very peaceful.” He also said, “UGC circular was posted in the evening on March 5 and next day was a holiday. How could we had posted it there and then?”

The president of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), Chetan Chaudhary claimed he was not in favour of big gatherings. “We had told the university authorities to not allow the gathering of students on March 7. It was the responsibility of the authorities. I had told the Vice Chancellor, Dean Student Welfare and others.” He also said that “Gurdas Mann should have apologized for his remarks. The police picked up around seven students, and I got them released.”

Some other council members claimed that they were aware of the risks posed by Covid-19. Vice president of PUCSC Rahul Kumar said, “Actually, we had masks and we announced from the stage and urged the students to take masks and sanitizers from us but nobody came to fetch the masks.” Manpreet Singh Mahal from NSUI was unavailable for a comment.

While Jhankaar and Vimarsh have been postponed, students studying at the A.C. Joshi library complain that they are regularly disturbed by DJ nights. Anoop Singh, a student from Department of Stem Cells and Tissue Engineering, said, “I am disturbed whenever DJ nights are organized. We could not concentrate in the library. There is no denying the fact that cultural nights are significant but authorities should look into it. The problem exacerbates during Cyanide fest because it is organized every year in the grounds opposite to the library.”

Gurdev Singh, a student of School of Punjabi Studies, said, “Some years ago, we had even submitted a petition to stop this nuisance around the library. But we are still waiting for strict action.”

Librarian Jiwesh Bansal was contacted, said, “Many students complain to me. I am a supporter of cultural events because these help in the overall development of the students. But there should be a limit to these fests around the premises of the library. Alternative places can be used to organize them.” He suggested gymnasium hall, parade ground among other places to organize fests.

